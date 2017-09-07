What the Hall? Hampton: ’80s Bears would have won 4 SBs with Cutler
It’s no secret Hall of Famer Dan Hampton was no fan of 1985 Bears teammate Jim McMahon. And Hampton has insisted another quarterback would have meant the sustained success the ’85 Bears never enjoyed.
But he has taken this talk to a new level.
While speaking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s fourth “Gold Jacket Saturday” event this weekend in Canton, Ohio, Hampton made his boldest statement to date on the mid-1980s Bears’ need for a stronger quarterback.
“If my team had Jay Cutler at quarterback we would have won four Super Bowls,” Hampton said Saturday during the exclusive event for Hall of Fame members.
During “Danimal’s” Hall of Fame career with the Bears, three quarterbacks — McMahon, Mike Tomczak and Jim Harbaugh — failed to provide sustained success for a team with an overwhelming defense.
Cutler, who was released by the Bears in March, is the franchise leader in several categories, including:
- Completions: career (2,020), season (370 in 2014)
- Pass Attempts: career (3,271), season (561 in 2014)
- Passing Yards: career (23,443)
- Passing TDs: career (154), playoff game (2 on 2011-01-16 SEA; with 3 others)
- Passer Rating: career (85.2)
- Sacked: career (251), season (52 in 2010), game (9 on 2010-10-03 @NYG; with 2 others)
- Pass Yds/Game: career (229.8)
- 300+ yard passing games: career (16), season (4 in 2014; with Brian Hoyer)