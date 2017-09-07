What the Hall? Hampton: ’80s Bears would have won 4 SBs with Cutler

It’s no secret Hall of Famer Dan Hampton was no fan of 1985 Bears teammate Jim McMahon. And Hampton has insisted another quarterback would have meant the sustained success the ’85 Bears never enjoyed.

But he has taken this talk to a new level.

While speaking at the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s fourth “Gold Jacket Saturday” event this weekend in Canton, Ohio, Hampton made his boldest statement to date on the mid-1980s Bears’ need for a stronger quarterback.

“If my team had Jay Cutler at quarterback we would have won four Super Bowls,” Hampton said Saturday during the exclusive event for Hall of Fame members.

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) reacts after getting knocked down by the New York Giants during the first quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Cutler will have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Coach John Fox announced Thursday, Dec. 1, that the veteran quarterback will have an operation to repair the labrum in his shoulder. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) ORG XMIT: CX203

During “Danimal’s” Hall of Fame career with the Bears, three quarterbacks — McMahon, Mike Tomczak and Jim Harbaugh — failed to provide sustained success for a team with an overwhelming defense.

Cutler, who was released by the Bears in March, is the franchise leader in several categories, including: