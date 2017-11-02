10 key things to keep in your car for emergencies

Most drivers will do their best to maintain the car they own. Regular maintenance such as oil changes, checking tire pressure and windshield wiper fluid levels can help keep your car in good operating condition.

But whether you’re driving to work or across the country, there are other steps you can take to help ensure you’re prepared for some of the unexpected road emergencies that might come up.

It’s as easy as putting together an emergency preparedness kit for every car you own. It’s not an elaborate nor necessarily expensive endeavor. It just takes a little time for the initial setup and some periodic “check-ups” to make sure everything in your kit is in working order (or not past expiration dates, in the case of food items).

Here’s a list of 10 items every car should have just in case of an emergency (there are probably a dozen more items, but at least this is a basic start). You can easily store the items in a small bucket, small auto storage tote or sturdy grocery tote to keep everything stowed in one, convenient place.

Bottled water/non-perishable food. Sounds simple enough, but always make sure to have at least two bottles of water stowed away in your emergency kit just in case (not counting beverages you carry with you on a regular basis). Keep a box of crackers, small jar of peanuts or good quality granola bars or energy bars stowed away with the water. They’re not the healthiest choice, but they can help keep hunger at bay in a pinch. Check the expiration dates on these items yearly to make sure you have fresh supplies. (And keep these out of sight; they’re for emergencies!)

Warm blanket. Mylar is the best choice, but any old blanket will do in an emergency (like waiting for a tow truck in below zero weather). It will also serve as an insulator against hot pavement in case you need to take a look under the car or change a tire. Keep it rolled up or folded for easy storage.

Cash. Even in these days of ATMs on every corner, you may find yourself in need of good old cash for gas or a tow (don’t assume every business operator in the country accepts credit cards), or drinks and snacks from vending machines. Keep a small amount (say $20 to $50) tucked away somewhere in your car that’s out of sight.

Jumper cables. Invest in a really good set, with at least a 6-foot run of cable. And it’s a good idea to keep a instructions sheet (one that comes with the cables or download them from the Internet) rubber-banded or otherwise attached to the cables.

Flashlight and batteries. Purchase a large, higher-end model. Those keychain flashlights are great for finding keyholes in the dark, but they’re not too much use if you need to change a tire at night on the side of the road, or signal for help if you’re stuck off-road. LEDs offer substantial light and long-term bulb life. If your flashlight requires batteries, check it at least once a year; and keep a spare set of batteries in the car (check the expiration date on those as they can also become useless after years of , well, just sitting stored away in your car).

Portable cell phone charger. Those charger sticks are great (if they are kept fully charged), because if your car battery is dead, you won’t be able to use your vehicle’s USB/charging port. You can also purchase hand-cranked chargers that will give you a few minutes of talk time (enough for an emergency call) and more. Or you can opt for a solar phone charger (they’re a little pricey but a sensible option when all else fails). And if your car requires use of a USB cable or old-fashioned car-adaptable phone charger cable to breathe new life into your dead cell phone battery or laptop, make sure you keep such cables in your car at all times.

Tire sealant/spare tire. Keep a spray can of tire sealant handy just in case of a flat and you realize you have no spare. If your car comes with a spare, make sure to check at least once a year that’s it’s fully inflated. Most cars that come with spares also come with some kind of tire changing kit (or make one of your own that includes a jack, lug wrench and tire iron).

Windshield wiper fluid. Keep a spare gallon in your car. For some reason, it always runs out just when you need it most.

Emergency seat belt & glass break tool/multi tool. Keep a mutli-tool in your car (Swiss Army knife, or one of those mini mutli-screwdriver sets. And spend about $7 for one of those seatbelt cutters/window breakers and keep it near your front seat or in the glove compartment. They can help get you out of a car when the door is not an option.

First aid kit. Buy one pre-packaged (available at drug stores, home stores, warehouse stores and other retailers) or create one of your own. Band-Aids, gauze/gauze pads, travel-size acetaminophen or ibuprofen packets, first-aid tape, small scissors, tweezers, eye drops, whistle, small bottle of saline solution, topical antiseptic ointments or towelettes, can come in very handy for small cuts and abrasions.