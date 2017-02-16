2017 Ford: Subtle styling tweaks and new interior offerings

NEW & NOTABLE

Fusion: The Fusion is already incredibly popular, but now there’s a way to get more luxury. A new top-trim Platinum level adds quilted leather that is just like Lincoln’s Black Label offerings. While the exterior changes to the mid-size Fusion sedan are hardly noticeable, the interior refresh adds some nice optional elements as well as enhancing tech offerings. The gas and hybrid powertrains stay put with one exception: the Fusion Sport gets a 325-horsepower, 2.7-liter twin-turbo V-6 with 350 pound-feet of torque and standard all-wheel drive.

F-150: While all anxiously lick their chops waiting for the Raptor to come, the F-150 is now available as a four-door SuperCrew or the smaller SuperCab, which puts all pickups claiming a “lively performance” to shame. A new 10-speed automatic connects to a heavily revised twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 (410 horsepower; 450 pound-feet of torque). Base model F-150s will get the 10-speed automatic transmission but a different version of the redesigned twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 (375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet).

Fiesta: The 2017 Ford Fiesta gets a new hatch that gets new front and rear styling, while the sedan gets only the front-end refresh. Sometimes a little is just enough.

Focus: On the low end, the 123-horsepower, 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine can now be had with an auto. On the high end of the performance spectrum, the 350-horsepower Focus RS is for sale.

Escape: Ford takes this popular small SUV and adds new front and rear fascias that make it resemble big brother Edge. The cabin gets a solid makeover by introducing the newest incarnation of the Ford Sync infotainment system, adding optional suede seat inserts, moving the gearshift and increasing storage capacity. Under the hood, the 2.5-liter I-4 base engine carries over unchanged, but the other engines are new or revised. A turbocharged 179-horsepower. 1.5-liter four-cylinder replaces last year’s 178-horsepower, 1.6-liter four, and the 245-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbo has five more horses and five more pound-feet of torque than before.

OTHER VEHICLES

Notable changes: Edge, Explorer, Mustang, Taurus/Taurus SHO, Transit

No changes: C-Max Energi, Expedition, Fiesta, Flex, Focus