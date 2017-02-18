2017 Jeep: Iconic off-road capability and forthcoming 2018 models

NEW & NOTABLE

Grand Cherokee: In 2017, much of the talk will be in anticipation of the 707-horsepower, Hellcat-inspired Trackhawk. A variant of the Grand Cherokee, it will be arriving late fall as a 2018 model. The luxury-minded Summit model gets a gorgeous new front fascia and enhanced leather interior appointments. Jeep adds another degree of off-road resilience with the new Trailhawk trim, which delivers rugged looks with equally rugged performance off the pavement. Offering an adjustable air suspension and 10.8 inches of ground clearance as well as the Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system, an electronic limited-slip rear differential and the attitude-defining red tow hooks, it is ready to roll anywhere you point it. A 295-horsepower Pentastar V-6 is standard, and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 and Hemi V-8 are optional upgrades. Exterior aesthetics come from matte-black hood decals and displays for suspension settings and wheel articulation.

Wrangler: Notable for 2017 is the anticipation of the new Wrangler as a 2018 model. In addition to the standard Wrangler two- and four-door models, look for the addition of a new pickup version, a turbocharged engine option and overall lighter-weight construction.

Cherokee: Starting at $24,500, the Cherokee is priced right for 2017, and it continues to offer everything Jeep fans demand while providing a new generation of enthusiasts a chance to experience the thrill of the iconic brand. Look for the standard 184-horsepower, 2.4-liter I-4 or the optional 271-horsepower, 3.2-liter V-6 to be mated with the freshly minted nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. Cargo capacity is comparable for the segment, interior appointments are better than average, and safety is above average, especially with optional equipment. The step-up Trailhawk trim delivers the trail-focused capability that Jeep fans love.

OTHER VEHICLES

No changes: Compass, Patriot, Renegade