2017 Nissan: Powerful platforms are ready to go

Nissan announced it is expanding its Midnight Edition equipment package, originally launched on the Maxima SR, to five additional models – each among the brand’s best-selling nameplates. Designed to add visual excitement, the new Midnight Editions of Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder share unique content – including black wheels, black spoiler, black mirror caps and available special floor mats – with additional equipment added by model.

NEW & NOTABLE

Armada: The all-new Armada gets a long-awaited redesign after 10 years as the plus-sized SUV for Nissan. Enhancing the Armada begins with use of the Infiniti QX80’s platform. While still body-on-frame, the eight-seat Armada nudges up to 208.9 inches in length. Keeping things steady with such hefty dimensions (and capable of towing 8,500 pounds) are double wishbones and twin dampeners at all four corners. Under the hood is the Titan’s bold 5.6-liter V-8 paired with a smooth seven-speed automatic transmission. Look for a $45,900 base price.

GT-R: The gorgeous 2017 Nissan GT-R gets the most impressive updates to its powerhouse format since 2009. Under the hood, the GT-R gets new ignition timing and an increase to 565 horsepower. The enhanced boost comes from a formidable twin-turbo V-6. The stout, planted stance of the GT-R remains its calling card, and new front and rear fascia add to the appeal. A larger grille has been added to improve engine cooling, and a reinforced hood with new creases is designed to improve high-speed aerodynamic stability.

Pathfinder: Updates to the Pathfinder will be obvious with the prominent front and rear fascia that have been added to enhance the three-row SUV’s rugged attitude and overall refinement. Look for a new direct-injected 3.5-liter V-6 delivering 284 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque to push the Pathfinder harder at all corners while a stiffer suspension provides better handling. Base price for Pathfinder is $31,250.

Titan: The standard Titan re-emerges after the splashy launch of TitanXD last year. The traditional half-ton Titan is a foot and a half shorter and 1.5 inches lower than its heavy-duty brother. Look for Titan to be available in single-, king-, and crew-cab configurations with choices of 5.5-, 6.5- and 8-foot bed lengths. Look for a smaller V-6 engine to provide fuel economy and slightly less heavy-duty power ratings.

OTHER VEHICLES

Notable changes: 370 Z, Sentra

No changes: Altima, Frontier, Juke, Leaf, Maxima, NV200, NV2500, Quest, Versa