White Sox’ Jake Petricka returns to DL with elbow strain

Jake Petricka pitches against the Tigers during the opening day game at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Getty Images)

The White Sox put right-hander Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to September 5) with a right elbow strain and sent outfielder Willy García to Class A Kannapolis on a rehabilitation assignment.

This is the third trip to the DL for the 29-year-old Petricka (1-1, 7.01 over 25 2/3 innings). He also was on the disabled list from June 26-July 27 with a right elbow strain and April 5-June 8 with a right lat strain.

Garcia, 25, collided with second baseman Yoan Moncada while playing right field in a game against the Blue Jays on July 31. He is hitting .258 with 10 extra-base hits including two home runs, with 11 RBI in 40 games over two stints with the Sox this season.

Kannapolis is participating in the playoffs this weekend.

The Sox host the Indians Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.