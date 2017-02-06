2017 Audi S6 wraps premium power in lush accommodations

Slipping into the new Audi S6 is a lot like the build-up to a new thrill ride you wait two hours in oppressive July heat to experience. The expectations and the excitement keep escalating as you drop into the seat and the safety bar slips down over your shoulders. There’s an uneasy moment of quiet — and then, boom, you’re off!

The S6 mid-size sedan delivers Audi’s special brand of premium auto experience with a ramped-up level of sportiness and equipment that builds on its sibling A6. The incredibly well-endowed sedan bends the rules of luxury class by expressing an extreme performance acumen with wonderfully lush cabin surroundings.

The handsome sedan exhibits a long, lean and low-profile stance. The stacked, signature Audi grille sets a tone of performance, while the multi-faceted headlights with LEDs and clean exterior lines seemingly escort your eye to the rear as they glide over standard 19-inch wheels and drop into distinctly short overhangs. My tester featured the upgraded 20-inch rims, and it definitely made a huge impact.

Audi offers the S6 in only one trim level, called Prestige. The list of standard equipment includes adaptive xenon headlights, adaptive air suspension, power sunroof, park assist, diamond-stitched leather upholstery, real ash wood interior inlays, four-zone automatic climate control, Bose audio system and much more.

My tester was outfitted with the upgraded Innovation package featuring stop/go function, adaptive cruise control, night vision assist, power-folding side mirrors, side blind zone warning, head-up display, lane-departure warning and assist and Audi pre-sense plus. Other packages deliver even more technology and convenience, if you choose.

I feel compelled to mention the upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system featured in my S6. This is a superior audio system — yep, it’s $5,000 — and I struggle to recall any equals in recent memory. Dynamic sound control provides perfect balance, amazing mids and highs and uncompromised volume that never distorted.

Audi’s signature craftsmanship is pervasive and impressive. Audi has a reputation for extremely comfortable seating with exceptional support for holding you in place during extreme driving maneuvers, and seating in the S6 is no exception. Pillow-stitched leather seating is a pleasure to cozy up to.

Easy climate controls keep the cabin space perfect. There is quite a bit of legroom and headroom on the outboard seats to accommodate even tall adults. If there is a downside, the trunk is smallish; 14.1 cubic feet of storage isn’t exactly spacious, but the split-folding rear seats help.

For a car with so much gadgetry, the S6 comes with few controls and gauges, keeping the design simplistic and sophisticated. Wi-Fi easily connects through 3G, allowing the car to use Google Earth for navigation. The infotainment system is fairly intuitive.

The Audi S6 is nothing less than a beast in fine suit. Powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 420 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, the S6 is easily commanded into action. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system keeps you planted as a dual-clutch, seven-speed automated manual transmission adds fun. The S6 gets 17 mpg city, 27 mpg highway and 20 mpg in combined driving.

With a base price just north of $69,000, my tester got north of $80,000, but if you desire a practically sized luxury sedan with devilish power and AWD traction, there’s no reason to look elsewhere.