2017 Chevrolet: Options range from supercharged to electric only

NEW & NOTABLE

Bolt EV: The Bolt is all about electric power — and electric power only. It’s battery-powered electric with no combustion to fall back on, but there is not a lot of range anxiety when you offer the 200-mile range Chevrolet claims. This sedan has lots of space for passengers and storage. The Bolt’s exterior is sporty and fun.

Camaro: Look for the supercharged ZL1 coupe and convertible to debut with a high-powered 1LE with both V-6 and V-8 choices. Chevrolet drops in the Corvette Z06 supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 nearly unchanged and gives Camaro owners a real point of conversation. A six-speed manual is standard, and an all-new 10-speed automatic is optional.

Colorado: A new V-6 powertrain takes a bow in 2017, and Colorado gets an eight-speed automatic transmission paired with it. The improvement in power and torque is not significant. The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder and optional 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder remain the same.

Corvette: The Grand Sport gets a triumphant return in 2017. This is essentially the Z06 minus the 650-horsepower supercharged V-8. The Grand Sport gets the Z06 wide-track bodywork and a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V-8 with a standard sport exhaust and 460 horsepower.

Cruze: With the arrival of the Cruze hatchback in 2016, the high-volume sales model will get a diesel option for the sedan model in 2017.

Sonic: The Sonic gets some slight exterior changes, and the sedan gets a base LS version while the hatchback drops two and now will only offer the LT and Premier trims. A new stiffened suspension and sport exhaust are applied to the hatchback for 2017.

Trax: Chevrolet’s tiny ute gets minor style improvements with headlights and distinct fascia changes. The interior gets some updates including improved dash and larger HD touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

OTHER VEHICLES

Notable changes: Equinox, Traverse, Z06 Corvette

No changes: Express, Impala, Malibu, Spark, Suburban, Tahoe, Volt