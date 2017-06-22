2017 Continental is Lincoln’s latest step forward

There was a time when Lincoln and Cadillac went toe to toe for the hearts and wallets of American luxury car buyers. However, both automakers stumbled badly in the ’80s and ’90s. Cadillac has regained its footing; Lincoln is still trying. Lincoln’s current bright spots in the lineup are the MKC SUV and my test car, a 2017 Continental AWD Reserve.

When you think Lincoln Continental, chrome, suicide doors, power, plush interiors and size might come to mind. For 2017, Lincoln is going back to parts of that recipe.

At first glance (and second), the Continental is a handsome, if not athletic-looking, vehicle. The broad shoulders, 118-inch wheelbase, chrome mesh grille and formal roof line all give it a refined, classic look. I particularly liked the high-mounted door handles and mesh grille.

Under that classic hood resides a thoroughly modern, powerful twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6 engine. The automatic transmission has only six speeds, uses push buttons and curiously comes with paddle shifters, which seem out of place in this car. Fuel economy is decidedly retro.

Lincoln got the Continental’s cockpit right. If you like chrome, tech and luxury, this car is for you. It features a big-car interior with plenty of elbow room for five. The optional leather heated/cooled 24-way seating allows plenty of comfort settings and is an option you should not skip. Strangely, these are among the few seats I’ve tested recently that actually enhance road feel and connection. Rear passengers will feel like they’re in a Town Car due to the amount of space and massage seats, cup holders, climate controls and USB ports.

Some of the standard goodies include power everything, tri-zone climate control, AM/FM/XM radio, a Sync 3 infotainment interface (better than previous) with voice-activated navigation, remote start and rear sun shade. The rear seats fold down to open up the 16.7-cubic-foot trunk. My test vehicle featured just over $13,500 in options such as heated leather rear seats and steering wheel, CD player, 360-degree camera, climate package, Revel premium audio and huge, twin-panel sunroof.

The power is back with a twin-turbo engine that lifts and launches this car with the benefit of all-wheel drive. Continental is short on transmission gears and velvet shifts. While the ride is not sport-sedan, it’s firmer than expected — keep it up, Lincoln. The 20-inch wheels, adaptive shocks and adaptive steering provide better-than-expected road manners. That said, I could tell that Lincoln cobbled together front-drive MKZ suspension components. Thankfully, the around-town ride was not mushy.

So, for a revamp, the 2017 Lincoln Continental is a good start, with the “good stuff” on board. The options are pricey and push this car into a price range where the competitors are not looking over their shoulders — yet.