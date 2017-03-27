2017 Escape features more safety tech, sportier styling

The Ford Escape has enjoyed great success in the small crossover utility vehicle segment because of its styling, comfortable and versatile cabin, available advanced technologies and pleasing ride. But the Escape is facing stiff competition from others in this segment, like the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5.

So, for 2017, Ford has provided Escape with sportier exterior styling, additional standard features and a longer list of available safety and infotainment technologies. Plus, a new powerplant has been added to the mix.

The 2017 Ford Escape is offered in three trim levels: S ($23,750), SE ($25,250) and Titanium ($29,250).

Powering the Escape S is a 168-horsepower naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

Powering SE and Titanium models is the new 179-horsepower 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

A stronger, 245-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is available in SE or Titanium models.

All Escapes feature a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission. Base S trims are offered with FWD only. You will need to step up to the SE or Titanium trim if you require AWD.

All of Escape’s engines can be fueled with regular unleaded, but premium unleaded is recommended for the 2.0-liter.

Fuel economy is best (23/30 mpg city/highway) for models with the 1.5-liter engine and FWD.

The naturally aspirated 2.5-liter and turbocharged 1.5-liter engines offer adequate acceleration when lightly loaded but feel taxed when loaded down with passengers and cargo.

That is why I prefer the much more powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter engine. It is much more enthusiastic and responsive. Plus, it offers a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

Inside Escape, you will find a comfortable cabin that offers accommodations for a family of five or four adults.

Cargo capacity is 34 cubic feet behind the second row and an impressive 68 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded down.

The 2017 Ford Escape becomes the first Ford vehicle to offer SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

SYNC 3 offers enhanced voice recognition, an 8-inch touch screen with swipe capability, available navigation with easy destination entry and pinch-to-zoom functionality, and Siri seamless integration.

The available SYNC Connect and FordPass smartphone app allow Escape owners to track their vehicle’s location and remotely access vehicle features such as start, lock and unlock. Users can schedule specific times to remotely start the Escape so its cabin temperature will be comfortable on entry.

The Escape S comes standard with a long list of amenities and safety technologies like

AdvanceTrac with roll stability control, curve control and torque vectoring control.

Those standard safety technologies help provide Escape with a remarkably stable and pleasing ride. I like the revised Escape and rate it as one of the top choices in the crossover utility segment.