2017 Honda: Maker rolls out next-gen versions of popular models

The 2017 model year will be significant for Honda as it launches the next generation of three of the top-selling Honda models: Accord, Odyssey and CR-V. Like most manufacturers, Honda will also be adding green technology to further enhance fuel efficiency. On the flip side, look for more turbo power options on many models.

NEW & NOTABLE

Ridgeline: The Ridgeline’s roomy cabin, ample storage, smooth ride and innovative touches make its rivals seem outdated — and helped it earn a 2017 10Best award. Its 3.5-liter V-6 makes 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque with front-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic; the all-wheel-drive model has a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. In our highway-fuel-economy test, the all-wheel-drive version got 28 mpg. An optional bed extender offers extra cargo space; available bed-mounted speakers enhance tailgating festivities.

CR-V: While the Honda CR-V is technically entirely new, there are not a lot of risks or rash styling changes. This fifth-generation CR-V, built on a shared Civic platform, is larger in every dimension, stable and roomy. Under the hood, a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine comes as standard issue in EX, EX-L and Touring trims, while the base LX carries over the previous model’s naturally aspirated 2.4-liter four-cylinder.



Civic: For 2017, the Civic receives two significant changes: the addition of a new hatchback body style and, for the returning sedan and coupe, a six-speed manual transmission becomes standard on the EX-T models. Previously, the EX-T sedan and coupe came only with a continuously variable automatic transmission. The stick-shift versions are $800 less than CVT-equipped models.



Accord: The new model year finds the Honda Accord offering a Sport Special Edition model as well as a hybrid sedan. The Honda Accord coupe and sedan get their power from a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 185 horsepower. A 3.5-liter V-6 offers 278 horsepower. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, CVT (only available with I-4 models) and six-speed automatic (for V-6 coupes and sedans).

Odyssey: There’s nothing wrong with the previous year’s Honda Odyssey. On the contrary, sales numbers remain impressive and customer satisfaction ratings have been equally high. But in 2017, Honda will launch the 2018 Odyssey, which will be fully redesigned. The 2018 Odyssey promises more technology, more convenience and more versatility than ever before.

OTHER VEHICLES

No changes: HR-V, Pilot, Fit