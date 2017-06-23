2017 LaCrosse competes with more expensive luxury offerings

The 2017 Buick LaCrosse fulfills its traditional role at General Motors as a luxury car without the cachet of Cadillac; Buick is a satisfying alternative and less expensive to boot.

The LaCrosse, a comfortable full-size sedan, comes in four trim levels: base (starting at $32,990), Preferred, Essence and Premium. Only the Premium can be ordered with front- or all-wheel drive (an additional $2,200); the others have front drive.

Redesigned for 2017, the LaCrosse is longer, lower, wider, and lighter than its predecessor. It is down about 300 pounds, mainly thanks to more expensive, high-strength steel and state-of-the-art sound deadening materials.

A new 300-horsepower, 3.6-liter V-6 engine with 282 pound-feet of torque provides the motivation, sending the power to the pavement through an eight-speed automatic transmission. To complement the lighter structure, fuel economy is enhanced by cylinder deactivation, where the engine switches to four cylinders under low-demand operation (Buick calls it active fuel management).

Its engine stop-start feature is one of the better systems around. When the engine restarts after shutting down (at a stoplight, for example), it is barely noticeable, though it does cause a brief hiccup in acceleration, as do all stop-start systems. However, the system can be switched off.

On the road, the LaCrosse Premium delivers relaxed and serene long-distance cruising in quiet comfort. Power is more than adequate for freeway merging and passing, and the LaCrosse tracks steadily with little need for steering corrections. It is capable on twisting roads as long as it is not unduly hurried.

In the tested Premium trim, the LaCrosse comes with a classy interior highlighted by faux wood grain trim and leather accents. The seats are comfortable, covered in perforated leather, though the front seats lack lateral support in cornering. Spacious comfort in the back outboard seats nearly matches the front seats, but the center-rear fifth seat, as in most automobiles these days, is a hard perch that restricts head room and is severely compromised by a big floor hump.

The LaCrosse sends driver information cleanly with a combination of analog and digital instruments, abetted by a comprehensive head-up display reflected on the windshield. A comforting safety message shows up at shutdown in the instruments, reminding the driver to look at the back seat to determine whether a child is in the car.

An unusual shifter for the automatic transmission requires the driver to press a button, push forward, and then to the left to engage reverse gear. It’s awkward at first but easy to use with practice.

Out back, there’s a shallow though roomy trunk. A panel provides access to the battery, which is installed there for improved weight distribution.

All LaCrosse models get GM’s OnStar communications system as well as a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. Other comfort and convenience items on the test car included Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SXM satellite radio, wireless device charging and a premium Bose audio system.

For anyone whose taste favors full-size luxury cars, the LaCrosse competes handily with cars like the Kia Cadenza and Toyota Avalon — and even the more expensive Cadillac CT6.