2017 Rogue offers hybrid option

The Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover utility vehicle known for its pleasant ride and comfortable and versatile cabin. 2017 models benefit from refreshed exterior styling, newly available technologies like a hands-free power liftgate, adaptive cruise control, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection and a newly available hybrid powertrain.

The non-hybrid Rogue features a 170-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, while hybrid models are motivated by a 141-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor that receives power from a high-voltage (202-volt) lithium-ion battery pack. Combined output is 176 horsepower. So, from a power standpoint, hybrid and non-hybrid models are about the same.

All Rogue models, both hybrid and non-hybrid, distribute power through a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Furthermore, all Rogue models can be had with front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD).

Obviously, Rogue Hybrid models are more fuel efficient than their non-hybrid counterparts. Rogue Hybrid FWD models are rated at 33/35 mpg city/highway. That is 7/2 mpg better than non-hybrid Rogue FWD models.

Rogue Hybrid AWD models are rated at 31/34 mpg. That is 6/2 mpg better than non-hybrid Rogue AWD models.

Since the biggest gains are achieved with city driving, the hybrid powertrain might make sense for someone who spends a significant amount of time commuting in urban areas.

If you are considering the new Rogue Hybrid, you should know that because of the location of the hybrid’s high-voltage battery pack, a third-row seat (offered in certain non-hybrid Rogue models) is not available in hybrid models.

I appreciated the extended driving range provided by my 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid tester, but I noticed that my tester’s transitions from engine off to engine on were not as seamless and smooth as other hybrid models I have tested.

Hybrid vehicle powertrain transitions occur mostly when accelerating from a stop or when slowing down and then accelerating again.

Additionally, acceleration from a stop felt a bit sluggish. It forced me to wait for greater distances between oncoming cars before I felt safe enough to pull out into traffic.

I am hopeful that Nissan will improve the hybrid model’s initial acceleration and smooth out its transitions. Maybe it will be as simple as a software update.

Once underway, though, the Rogue Hybrid is a competent cruiser. Its cabin is comfortable and versatile. There is plenty of room for four six-footers or a family of five.

All 2017 Nissan Rogue models feature NASA-inspired front seats that are extremely comfortable. Premium cloth fabric is utilized in lower trim levels, and leather upholstery is featured in top-of-the-line trim.

Even though there is a high-voltage battery pack mounted under the cargo floor, you will find 27.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second-row seat (and an impressive 61.4 cubic feet with the second-row seats folded down).

The 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid is offered in two trim levels, SV or SL. Pricing for the 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid has not yet been announced.