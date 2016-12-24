A thing of beauty

Striking style, comfortable ride top the list for new Infiniti Q60

After taking a one-year hiatus, a fully redesigned Q60 luxury sports coupe returns to the Infiniti lineup for the 2017 model year with stimulating new styling, powerful engine choices and advanced technologies.

The new Q60’s reworked exterior possesses wonderful proportions, gorgeous curves, a brilliant face that appears to be snarling and a low, wide, assertive stance. The Q60 is very photogenic but even more striking in person. It is quite pleasing to look at, and it commands attention.

Slip behind the wheel and you will be greeted by an attractive cabin with an exquisite level of luxury and craftsmanship. I like the newly designed high-back, high-bolster seats that offer plenty of support as well as adequate comfort for touring.

Unfortunately for me, though, there is not enough headroom for my 6-foot-3 frame. I was forced to recline the seat back more than I preferred in order to keep my head from rubbing the headliner. When taking on rear passengers, I had to move my seat up a bit from its rearmost position, and that left me uncomfortable.

On the plus side, I enjoyed the luxurious feel to the cabin and the extensive use of high-quality materials. I also appreciated the available new Bose Performance Series 13-speaker audio surround sound system that provides concert-like sound.

Additionally, engineers did a phenomenal job of insulating Q60’s cabin to keep unwanted noises from spoiling the experience, even when cruising at highway speeds.

Under the hood of the new 2017 Infiniti Q60 is one of three engine choices: either a 208-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder (2.0t), a 300-horsepower turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 (3.0t) or a 400-horsepower version turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 (Red Sport 400).

All Q60 models feature a seven-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear (RWD) or all four wheels (AWD).

AWD provides enhanced traction and performance on all types of road surfaces and I highly recommend it, especially for those who deal with snow-covered roads.

Q60 2.0t models are available in two trim levels: base and Premium. Q60 3.0t models are available in two trim levels: Premium and Sport. The sportier and more powerful Q60 Red Sport 400 is offered in one well-equipped trim. All variants of the Q60 can be had with either RWD or AWD.

Pricing for the 2.0t model starts at around $39,000, and that includes keyless ignition and entry, leatherette upholstery, Infiniti Touch dual-touchscreen interface and a six-speaker audio system.

Some of the available advanced technologies found in the new Q60 include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic braking, rear cross-traffic alert and reverse automatic braking, adaptive suspension system and new second generation of Infiniti’s steer-by-wire system known as Direct Adaptive Steering (DAS).

Regardless of which Q60 you choose, it is a beautifully styled luxury sports coupe with a long list of standard and available technologies, and it delivers a very pleasing and engaging ride.