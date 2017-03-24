Agile XTS delivers big size, fun performance

The XTS may initially have been the big brother in the Cadillac lineup, but with the arrival of the world-class CT6, the new XTS can settle in as the great sedan it was engineered to be while competing with the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes’ E-Class and the Genesis G80.

The XTS’ signature styling is a combination of its distinctly edgy profile and that graceful roof line arching way back to the rear deck. This is a refined sedan that exhibits sophistication at every corner while offering a propensity (depending on your engine choice) to want to get up and sprint, and it makes for a nice melding of the very best aspects of today’s luxury sedans.

The XTS is offering a new protection system in 2017. Teen Driver can give visual and audible warnings when the car goes over a set speed limit as well as display how and where the vehicle was driven during a certain time period. The system can mute audio, including that coming from portable devices, when seat belts are not properly fastened.

Inside the cabin, the XTS is predictably gorgeous, featuring a mix of textured materials and multiple color tones from surface to seat. Fit and finish are excellent, with beveled metallic trim accent pieces pairing with wood and leather. The XTS offers a new gauge cluster this year that delivers immediate data recall and outstanding visibility day or night.

The XTS has never been short on interior space, and this model provides the expected head room and leg room in both front and rear. The XTS has an extensive set of safety features, from surround-view cameras to adaptive cruise control.

The CUE infotainment system handles everything from audio to navigation via an 8.0-inch touch screen. CUE leaves the dash free of many of the normal knobs and buttons (which I never seem to truly appreciate). I still believe the knobs and buttons can be felt for without glancing away from the road, whereas touch pads have no physical demarcations to feel.

The base XTS sedan features a 3.6-liter V-6 delivering 305 horsepower. I found it to be reasonably quick as power arrives via a smooth six-speed automatic transmission, with either front- or all-wheel drive. The “V” twin-turbocharged, 3.6-liter V-6 is altogether another beast (albeit a well-mannered beast). Pushing out 410 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, it clearly has the base model’s numbers — and then some.

The XTS thankfully lacks any sign of Cadillac’s cushy, under-damped past. A combo of magnetic dampers and air springs makes certain passengers are comfortable and the driver feels something that’s responsive.

At a starting price of $43,807 for FWD, the XTS competes for lots of attention. Jump up to the AWD Platinum V-Sport model, and the price tag can climb to more than $67,900. This is still, at its extreme, comparable to every competing model — and in some cases, it delivers much more value.