Audi A6: solid, businesslike luxury

About a decade and a half ago, Audi sedans were a hidden gem, possessing styling, performance, technology and luxury at a better price. Audis were a perfect blend of Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Well, the word got around, and today Audi rightfully enjoys a place at the luxury table and in consumers’ minds.

The 2017 Audi A6 3.0T quattro S Tronic mid-size luxury sedan is yet another example of how Audi garners a nice slice of the luxury-car pie.

Looking at a 2017 Audi A6, you won’t see any major changes. In 2016, the A6 was slightly updated with a larger grille design. The overall silhouette is a familiar, smooth three-“bump” presentation with a steeply sloping rear roof line, a pressed profile framing attractive 19-inch alloy wheels and a crisp, dual-exhaust rear.

For motivation, my Audi A6 test car offered a 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 with 325 pound-feet of torque on premium fuel. It’s backed by an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, and the power is directed to all four wheels for “quattro” grip.

Inside, the interior volume of the 2017 Audi A6 hasn’t grown from previous models. The design presentation, while conservative and aging, is businesslike and still luxury-class appropriate. Front passengers will enjoy plenty of leg, head and hip room. The eight-way power front seats are notable for their heated/ventilated comfort and non-intrusive active headrests. It’s the rear-seat passengers that suffer reduced headroom due to the downward-sloping roof line. With the front seat seats adjusted for my comfort, there was precious little foot/leg room available for teens and other passengers. There is 14.1 cubic feet of cargo space and 60/40 rear seats to open up additional room.

Audi has continued to refine its Multi-Media Interface (MMI) infotainment system presentation, but it still takes too much time to learn and use. A nice pop-up screen is easy to see, and the center console secondary controls and “scratch pad” continue to get more intuitive. The navigation system was easy to operate with good graphics, and the Audi audio system was top-notch.

On the road, the 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 provides enough muscle to give that feeling of performance, but not enough to be special in the segment.

Several years back, the A6’s handling was at the top of the class. I played with the Audi drive select system that allows you to adjust steering, throttle and transmission responses. The road feel and steering feedback are good, tires provide great grip and there are not any concerns. However, as rivals have introduced newer cars, the A6 is facing serious competition.

While the A6 is aging, it still is a solid player in the mid-size segment with enough performance, style, luxury and technology (priced under $75,000) to make it worthy of consideration.