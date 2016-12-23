Ford Edge Sport has power on demand, upscale features

The Ford Edge has been a favorite of mine since its inception in 2007. It truly separated itself from the ultra-popular SUV category by embracing premium offerings as a selling point — but with a blue oval price point.

I recently tested the 2017 Ford Edge Sport, and it was an experience flush with outstanding interior refinement, intuitive technology and an exterior style that manages to distance itself from the crowded class of competitors (including Lexus, Cadillac, Infiniti and its cousin Lincoln MKX).

The new Ford Edge was powerful and fun to drive while delivering a level of luxury appointments that easily makes it a value when compared to everything else worth comparing.

The Edge is offered in base SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport trims. My Edge Sport tester offered plenty of athleticism. From its aggressive two-bar grille in front and the swooping headlamps pinching up its snub nose up into a steeply raked windshield, the Edge is aggressive and refined all in one. I really love the rear spoiler extending off the roof; the short-hang impact delivers sporty style.

My tester featured an Intelligent AWD system, adaptive steering and an abundance of premium features. At a $40,900 base price, the Sport is the top-line trim for the Edge. My tester landed at $45,045, a hefty price, but easily lower than comparably equipped competitors.

The Edge’s base engine for the SE, SEL and Titanium trims is a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder that generates an impressive 245 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and gets 20 mpg city and 30 highway with front-wheel drive (FWD) and 20 and 28 with the available all-wheel drive (AWD).

The Edge SEL and Titanium can be upgraded to a 3.5-liter V-6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque and has fuel economy ratings of 18 and 26 mpg with FWD and 17 and 25 with AWD. The high-end AWD Sport trim comes with a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 engine that cranks out 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque and gets 17 and 24 mpg in fuel economy.

My tester drove like a sedan. It features a sport-tuned suspension that improves the car’s handling but does sacrifice some of the ride comfort that’s a highlight for the other trims. The Edge weighs close to 4,000 pounds and has considerable width (85.8 inches), giving the car a sturdy feel.

Inside the cabin, you will find great comfort in the extra width, as seating is large, soft suede leather covering the chairs and what feels like a total glass surround for excellent visibility.

The replacement of the MyFord system with Sync 3 is a welcome change. This year, Sync 3 (standard on Titanium and Sport trims, available for the SEL) is now compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Sport features a hands-free liftgate, LED taillight bar, front sport seats, a 12-speaker Sony audio system with HD radio, 20-inch wheels, a power-adjustable steering column and leather and perforated suede upholstery.

Standard safety features for the Edge include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side-curtain airbags, a rear-view camera, automatic emergency crash notification and Ford’s MyKey, which allows you to set electronic parameters for secondary drivers.