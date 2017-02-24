Ford F-250 King Ranch has plenty of power and luxury touches

When you produce the industry’s best-selling vehicle series for the past 40 years, it deserves a lot of floor space at an auto show. At this year’s just-completed Chicago Auto Show, approximately half of Ford’s display was occupied by trucks.

During the show’s run, I tested a 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch. The 2017 is notable, as it’s Ford’s first all-new SD truck in almost two decades and it’s made of high-grade military aluminum.

Visually, the nose does not resemble the F-150’s. It is big and blunt, and with the inward-facing “horseshoe” LED lighting, it catches your attention at night. The aluminum hood has a crisper, more horizontal look, and the chrome grille on my King Ranch tester sparkles day or night.

The F-250’s profile is enhanced by a blacked out B-pillar, and the aluminum cab is lifted from the F-150. Big King Ranch logos on the fenders and the wheel center caps are hard to miss, as are the chrome/rubber step bars. I didn’t like the high-sidewall, squared-edge-looking LT275/70Rx18E BSW A/T tires. At the back is a large chrome bumper, power tailgate with a step/handle and rear camera. My short-wheelbase model came with a 6-foot bed.

Under the hood, there’s a new optional 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8. The torque is incredible at 925 pound-feet. This burly engine is mated to a six-speed automatic. Together this combo is good for 15,000 conventional towing pounds.

The interior is a luxurious place for five passengers to be — a King Ranch (named after the 825,000-acre ranch in Texas) with all the extra touches. The interior features quality Mesa Brown leather and multi-contour seats with a massage function; even the plastic looks premium. A huge center console splits front passengers. Front and rear passengers have ample space. The rest of the interior is overstocked with power everything, premium Sony audio with single-CD (Crew Cab), navigation system, SiriusXM satellite radio, SYNC 3 and infotainment with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

For 2017, Ford developed a new, stronger, stiffer chassis. During testing, I found the road manners inspired more confidence with this big rig — it was also quieter than expected. New front radius arms help with bumpy road; however, without a load the rear hops around on those same bumpy roads. Ford added its adaptive steering to improve handling, and it makes a difference; the F-250 feels lighter than it is. Acceleration with the 6.7-liter is strong with enormous low-end grunt.

My 2017 Ford Super Duty King Ranch incorporated many active safety features including blind-spot monitors, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Super Duty is infinitely configurable with multiple cab sizes, bed lengths, engines, axle ratios, trim levels and comfort features. A Super Duty can be configured for any towing application or work use.