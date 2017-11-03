Fun-to-drive Fusion Sport is back

An all-new 2017 Ford Fusion Sport debuts following a five-year absence from the lineup. Ford claims the new Fusion Sport is the most powerful mid-size family sedan in its segment.

The Fusion is likable, offering a variety of trim levels and powertrains, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. Nevertheless, the Sport has clearly been missed, and its rebirth has been met with incredible anticipation.

At first glance, the new Fusion Sport is easily distinguished from its stablemates by its significantly more aggressive exterior styling, gloss black mesh grille, deep air intakes, 19-inch painted alloy wheels, rear spoiler and quad-tip dual exhaust.

Stuffed in Fusion Sport’s engine bay is a twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6 engine rated at an astonishing 325 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque.

A manual gearbox is not offered in the new Fusion Sport. The only transmission offered will be a heavy-duty six-speed automatic that includes steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters and impressive programming to provide the driver with manual-like controls and rev-matching throttle blips when downshifting.

The Fusion Sport comes standard with all-wheel drive. Without all-wheel drive, Sport’s front tires would spin and smoke with every forceful push of the accelerator pedal.

Its 325-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 is powerful and responsive. Even though the Sport weighs in at about 4,000 pounds, 0–60 mph happens in less than six seconds.

The Fusion Sport features a rotary shifter with an “S” button located in the shifter’s center for engaging “Sport” mode.

When not in “Sport” mode, the Fusion Sport is more docile and better suited for commuting or taking a drive with the family aboard.

Engaging “Sport” mode transforms the Fusion Sport into a sporting sedan that is well prepared for twisty roads and spirited driving. The mode provides improved engine responsiveness, more aggressive transmission programming and fully enabled paddle shifters, stiffened continuously controlled suspension dampers, increased steering feel and response, and reduced in-cabin noise cancellation to allow more entertaining in-cabin engine sounds.

The ride is nicely tuned. The new Fusion Sport’s standard continuously controlled damping suspension system not only provides real-time damping adjustments as you drive, but it also includes nifty pothole detection technology to help minimize tire and wheel damage that can occur when hitting potholes.

Fusion Sport’s cabin features comfortable accommodations for four adults or a family of five. The seats are leather-trimmed with suede inserts, and the front sport seats provide nice grip when taking corners at speed.

The new Fusion Sport is definitely an exciting and fun-to-drive mid-size family sedan. I would prefer a tad less weight, a bit more steering feedback and little more agility.

To get all that, though, you will need to spend thousands more. So, with a starting price of around $34,000, the new Fusion Sport offers tremendous bang for the buck.