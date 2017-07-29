South Korean automaker Hyundai is launching its luxury division, seeking to compete with the likes of Acura, Cadillac, Infiniti and eventually Mercedes-Benz. Hyundai is following in the footsteps of Honda, Toyota and Nissan, who started with mainstream offerings and later added luxury divisions.
I recently spent week in a 2018 Genesis G80 Sport and took a quick spin in the G90 to see Hyundai’s take on luxury.
The overall look of the G80 (and larger G90) is Audi up front and BMW in the rear — the only things missing are the respective logos. In between, there’s a nice roof line and some crisp fenders with copper-tinted trim. The G80 Sport dresses the part, and its low stance, meaty tires and attractive rims caught numerous eyes during testing.
Under the hood, the 2018 G80 features a powerful 3.3-liter V-6, and a 5.0-liter V-8 is optional on both G80 and G90 models. Both engines provide unimpressive fuel economy and are linked to an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters.
The interior of the G80 is a little cramped compared to some of the competing mid-size models. Four adults will fit, and you can shoehorn a child in the center seat if needed. The carbon-fiber inserts and trim accents are part of the Sport package, and overall, the design is tidy. There’s a nod toward passenger convenience, as there’s plenty of storage and a wireless phone- charging pad.
I spent my time in the G80 Sport getting familiar with its features; time in the G90 was just a quick spin. Genesis loads up both cars with a plethora of standard equipment. My G80 Sport had slightly firm leather seating, panoramic sunroof, microfiber suede headliner, full-color heads-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity and streaming, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Lexicon 17-speaker audio system (outstanding), power/heated front seats, hands-free trunk access, power sunshades and keyless ignition. Curiously, there are no split-folding rear seats to help expand the 15.3-cubic-foot trunk space. Lastly, exterior noise and vibration harshness are muted nicely.
On the road, both the G80 Sport and G90 accelerate well, and the new twin-turbo V-6 is a rocket. The 3.3-liter in the G80 spools up quickly to deliver plenty of boost — it needs to, to move 4,519 pounds. The 420-horsepower V-8 in the G90 moves that barge progressively as well. My 2018 G80 Sport had a paddle-shifted eight-speed auto that worked flawlessly with quick, bang-bang shifts. Both cars were rear-wheel-drivers with the bigger G90 (non-sport) having the mushier ride. The G80’s ride was a little firmer due to the Sport CDC suspension with Intelligent Drive Mode. My G80 Sport test car rode on 19-inch P245/40R19 front and P275R19 rear tires.
So, can the G80 Sport and larger G90 (almost $70,000) play in the rare luxury air? Mostly. Some additional refinement, weight loss, a signature (exclusive) feature, crossover (coming) and slightly less-aggressive pricing would help open consumers up to Hyundai’s luxury brand.