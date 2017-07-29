Genesis G80 and G90 move Hyundai into luxury segment

South Korean automaker Hyundai is launching its luxury division, seeking to compete with the likes of Acura, Cadillac, Infiniti and eventually Mercedes-Benz. Hyundai is following in the footsteps of Honda, Toyota and Nissan, who started with mainstream offerings and later added luxury divisions.

I recently spent week in a 2018 Genesis G80 Sport and took a quick spin in the G90 to see Hyundai’s take on luxury.

The overall look of the G80 (and larger G90) is Audi up front and BMW in the rear — the only things missing are the respective logos. In between, there’s a nice roof line and some crisp fenders with copper-tinted trim. The G80 Sport dresses the part, and its low stance, meaty tires and attractive rims caught numerous eyes during testing.

Under the hood, the 2018 G80 features a powerful 3.3-liter V-6, and a 5.0-liter V-8 is optional on both G80 and G90 models. Both engines provide unimpressive fuel economy and are linked to an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

The interior of the G80 is a little cramped compared to some of the competing mid-size models. Four adults will fit, and you can shoehorn a child in the center seat if needed. The carbon-fiber inserts and trim accents are part of the Sport package, and overall, the design is tidy. There’s a nod toward passenger convenience, as there’s plenty of storage and a wireless phone- charging pad.

I spent my time in the G80 Sport getting familiar with its features; time in the G90 was just a quick spin. Genesis loads up both cars with a plethora of standard equipment. My G80 Sport had slightly firm leather seating, panoramic sunroof, microfiber suede headliner, full-color heads-up display, a 9.2-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity and streaming, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Lexicon 17-speaker audio system (outstanding), power/heated front seats, hands-free trunk access, power sunshades and keyless ignition. Curiously, there are no split-folding rear seats to help expand the 15.3-cubic-foot trunk space. Lastly, exterior noise and vibration harshness are muted nicely.

On the road, both the G80 Sport and G90 accelerate well, and the new twin-turbo V-6 is a rocket. The 3.3-liter in the G80 spools up quickly to deliver plenty of boost — it needs to, to move 4,519 pounds. The 420-horsepower V-8 in the G90 moves that barge progressively as well. My 2018 G80 Sport had a paddle-shifted eight-speed auto that worked flawlessly with quick, bang-bang shifts. Both cars were rear-wheel-drivers with the bigger G90 (non-sport) having the mushier ride. The G80’s ride was a little firmer due to the Sport CDC suspension with Intelligent Drive Mode. My G80 Sport test car rode on 19-inch P245/40R19 front and P275R19 rear tires.

So, can the G80 Sport and larger G90 (almost $70,000) play in the rare luxury air? Mostly. Some additional refinement, weight loss, a signature (exclusive) feature, crossover (coming) and slightly less-aggressive pricing would help open consumers up to Hyundai’s luxury brand.