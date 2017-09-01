Honda Accord Hybrid is back and better than ever

The new 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid (there was no 2016 model) is not a second chance; rather, it is an improvement on the previous model. The 2015 version did well — in fact, so well that some buyers were shut out and others paid full list price to get the model.

Honda has updated Accord for 2017, and many of those refinements are carried over to the hybrid version I tested. Accord hybrid has a distinctive wind-cheating aero grille, headlights, taillights and some trim pieces, but otherwise it looks the same as a premium Accord mid-size sedan. Honda flexes its design muscles with crisp lines and angular cuts not typically found on a mid-size sedan. The lightweight wheels and attractive design make for a stylish, “un-geeky” profile.

The real “secret sauce” is under the hood. Nope, there’s no high-juice turbo, big-horsepower electric/gas combo. Just a sturdy, direct-injected 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gas engine coupled to two electric motors. The Accord Hybrid has the first two-motor hybrid system, meaning it employs one motor to fire the engine and a second one to launch the car from still. This combo powers the front wheels through an electronic continuously variable transmission (E-CVT). With a combined EPA fuel economy rating of 48, the Accord Hybrid is rated as the most powerful and fuel-efficient mid-size hybrid sedan in America.

Inside, my hybrid featured new interior materials and color schemes, including a new wood grain-style dashboard trim. Interior packaging is the same as gas Accords, with comfortable seating and room for three adults in the rear. Storage space is slightly reduced to 13.5 cubic feet due to the battery.

My test car came with a 7-inch touchscreen display audio interface featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as HondaLink Assist, satellite and HD radio. A lower, 7-inch display audio touch screen is paired with the upper display screen and steering-wheel controls. The upper screen displays audio settings, navigation and rear-view camera displays, incoming calls and SMS text messages — great feature — and parking sensor alerts.

On the road, the extra weight and lower horsepower contribute to slightly slower acceleration response and performance. The hybrid electric part of the drivetrain operates at up to 40 mph. Step on the gas, or maintain a highway cruising speed, and the gasoline engine takes over. During testing, I did not detect the switch between power modes, but the E-CVT responded more slowly than I would prefer. Overall, the hybrid Accord handles very competently with good braking and communicative steering. Hey, it’s a hybrid. If you want sporty handling, buy a gas Accord sport model.

In 2017, the mid-size hybrid segment is crowded. Accord competes with the Chevrolet Malibu, Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima and Toyota Camry. In this writer’s opinion, the Accord stands atop that list, just eclipsing the Fusion.