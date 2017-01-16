In 60 years, Land Cruiser has come a long way

The 1957 Land Cruiser was one of the first Toyota vehicles sold in the United States and it was, unlike today’s offering, rather utilitarian.

Since Land Cruiser arrived on our shores six decades ago, it has evolved from a competent four-wheeler with basic amenities into a large and luxurious SUV that continues to offer impressive off-road capabilities.

Built in Japan, and similar to the Lexus LX 570, Land Cruiser is an eight-passenger luxury SUV. It comes in only one fully loaded trim level with an admission price of about $85,000. No options are available. The design was freshened one year ago. The 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser is unchanged.

Standard features include power moon roof, aluminum running boards, under-body skid plates, semi-aniline perforated leather-trimmed seating surfaces with heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, four-zone automatic climate control, Toyota’s Entune premium JBL audio system with 9-inch screen, navigation, Entune App Suite and second-row DVD entertainment system with two individual 11.6-inch display screens.

Standard advanced technologies include keyless entry on all doors and lift gate, surround view monitor, Toyota’s Safety Sense-P system (forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high beams and adaptive cruise control), front and rear parking assist and more. Unfortunately, a power lift gate is not included or available.

All Land Cruisers are powered by a stout 381-horsepower, 5.7-liter V-8 engine mated to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.

Power is distributed to all four wheels through a fully capable four-wheel drive system including a low-range transfer case, locking center differential, multi-terrain select system and multi-terrain monitor with selectable front, side or rear views, near 360-degree visibility and five-second front undercarriage projected path video playback.

Land Cruiser possesses phenomenal off-road capabilities, yet it delivers a pleasing on-road experience too. Thick stabilizer bars help provide a stable ride with minimal body roll, and they are automatically disconnected when off-roading to provide greater wheel articulation.

Land Cruiser’s V-8 engine delivers pleasing power for take-offs and for passing; however, it has a thirst for fuel. Even though it is mated to an eight-speed automatic, the heavy 5,815-pound Land Cruiser is only rated for 13/18 mpg city/highway.

As expected, there is a high step up into Land Cruiser. Once inside, you are rewarded with a commanding view of the road.

The cabin seats eight, but the third row is really for youngsters. There is not much cargo space behind the third row, and the third row seats do not fold into the floor. Instead, they flip up against the sides.

Up front, I would have preferred a bit more leg room for my 6-foot-3 frame, and I would have liked to have been able to lower the seat cushion a bit more. I also noticed that the driver’s front door pull slightly obstructed access to the master window switches.

On the plus side, Land Cruiser is a remarkably capable off-roader with a pleasing on-road ride and plush cabin. It was very cold when I tested the Land Cruiser, but the climate control system was able to heat the cabin more rapidly than most other vehicles I have tested.