Infiniti QX60: sturdy luxury crossover

It’s no secret that virtually every manufacturer with an upscale luxury division shares platforms. Each has to, to keep pricing and resources in check. Nissan and Infiniti share vehicle platforms, and the QX60 shares its underpinnings with the current Nissan Pathfinder.

While it shares a platform with the (tamed) Pathfinder, the QX60 works better as a “soft-roader,” whereas the Pathfinder does not. On the road, the QX60 definitely has some “old-school” driving behavior — meaning over-boosted steering and a heavy feel in the curves. I flung my 2017 Infiniti QX60 into the curves and transitions of my normal test route, and the QX60 exhibited some body roll, plowing in the corners, and rear “chatter” over some uneven pavement.

My QX60 was equipped with 18-inch, triple-five-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels with 235/65R18 all-season tires (20-inch wheels and tires are optional). Infiniti added stiffer shocks and springs that improved handling but affected ride quality. The ride is on the firm side, and it’s better suited for the mainstream crossover segment than for a luxury crossover.

Step on the pedal, and the 3.5-liter engine protests a little (could be due to the 4,519-pound curb weight), but it gets the job done. For 2017, power is up, and so is torque to 270 pound-feet — a 10 percent increase. The V-6 is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Front-wheel drive is standard, but my test vehicle had all-wheel drive. It’s a front-wheeler until slip is sensed, and then it can divert up to half the engine’s torque to the rear wheels. So, don’t expect to take the QX60 off-roading or rock crawling, but you can drive it through a flooded neighborhood, and it will tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Inside, the QX60 distances itself from the Nissan Pathfinder. New enhancements for 2017 include the addition of the Infiniti InTouch with 8.0-inch color vehicle information display on all models. Standard connectivity and entertainment features include Bluetooth hands-free phone system, six-speaker AM/FM/CD audio and USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices. That’s about it for infotainment, and it’s where Infiniti falls behind the competition.

My Premium-trimmed model had good interior room for the first two rows, but the third row is barely usable. I liked the cushy leather seats and the premium materials used throughout. The second-row seat flips, folds and slides into multiple positions. With the third row folded down, there’s room for several bikes or gear for a weeklong camping trip.

My 2017 Infiniti QX60 tester dukes it out in the luxury crossover market against the likes of Acura’s MDX, Audi’s Q7, Cadillac’s SRX, Lexus’ RX 350 and the excellent Volvo XC90. For 2017, I found the QX60 to be closer to the top than the bottom of this group.