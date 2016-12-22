Jaguar puts sporty spin on its first SUV

The luxury SUV segment has gained another entry from an old friend: Jaguar. The leaping cat has snatched a vehicle from sibling brand Land Rover to end that company’s exclusive hold on SUVs in the family.

I recently tested a 2017 Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport, and I like the “sport” spin Jaguar applied to its first SUV.

While the name is gawky, styling is not. Looking at the F-Pace, you think “athletic,” not heavy or blocky, as it adapts Jaguar contours and detail elegantly. The nose features a very tall grille and LED lighting. The profile is welcoming with large doors, nicely shaped and proportioned windows and handsome wheels, and it finishes with F-Type-like taillights.

Behind the mesh black grille lurks a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6. It’s teamed with a crisp-shifting, rotary-dial, eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. This drivetrain combo provides the F-Pace with just moderate fuel economy. If you want better mileage, wait for the diesel engine next year.

Inside, the F-Pace is not as rich as the exterior portends. While still luxurious, F-Pace’s interior is very dark and monotone. Jaguar has placed its bets (and spent the money) on technology. My test vehicle came with upgraded interior bits and the technology package. All F-Pace SUVs come standard with Jaguar’s InControl infotainment system with an 8-inch capacitive touch screen. It was fairly intuitive, supporting smartphone and tablet gestures. Using the navigation system was a breeze, and the graphics were good.

Surprisingly, the F-Pace is larger on the inside than it looks with decent comfort for five adults. Hard seats confirm the performance slant but might not be to everyone’s liking. Passengers liked the reclining, 60/40 rear seats that had enough head and hip room. Fold the second row down, and there’s 61.4 cubic feet of cargo space. A power tailgate opens with the wave of your foot (a la Ford Escape), if you have the key fob in pocket.

On road, the F-Pace drives like a hot wagon, with good road manners and strong braking. The supercharged V-6 moves you away from the light with authority (and nice exhaust note) with plenty of power in reserve. The suspension settings allow you to slice through the corners better than some sport sedans. Large 20-inch wheels and tires on my test vehicle provided good grip. Electric steering has good response and feedback from the road. The around-town ride is on the firm side but not jarring or uncomfortable.

The F-Pace handles moderate off-roading with standard with all-wheel drive and 8.4 inches of ground clearance. Power is rear-wheel biased, but which wheels get power can constantly vary based on cornering and acceleration demands. Jaguar claims that traversing rocks, sand, heavy snow and deep muddy ruts is possible with selectable Jaguar Drive Control. A center console selector allows you to choose driving modes that adjust throttle, gearing and traction-control settings based on the selected driving environment. Note that for off-roading, the optional 22-inch wheels are not recommended.

So, if Jaguar can infringe on sibling Land Rover’s turf — why not a Range Rover sedan?