Lexus GS F sports all-new variable damping system

The GS F is Lexus’ sexy and powerful sport sedan that is track-ready and thrilling to drive.

Power comes from a strong, 467-horsepower naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 engine. The V-8 helps propel the GS F from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds while delivering an awesome, throaty exhaust note through the car’s dual-stacked quad exhaust pipes.

Power is transferred to GS F’s rear wheels through an impressive eight-speed automatic transmission and Torque Vectoring Differential (TVD).

The eight-speed automatic transmission can be operated manually via steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and features downshift rev-matching.

When not in manual mode, the transmission automatically detects when the GS F enters a curve and holds the lower gear for maximizing power out of the turn.

GS F’s unique TVD automatically varies the torque to the left or right rear wheel according to cornering conditions for enhanced traction and agility. The TVD provides three modes of operation (Standard, Slalom and Track).

Helping GS F maintain composure under a variety of conditions is an all-new variable damping suspension system. It automatically adjusts damping levels based on the selected drive mode and operating conditions.

The various driving modes (Normal, Sport S, Sport S+ and Eco) adjust the vehicle’s suspension damping, steering assist, throttle response, transmission performance and engine output.

Additionally, the GS F features Lexus’ Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) system that coordinates control of ABS, vehicle stability control and traction control. Sport mode offers more assistance during aggressive driving, while Expert mode turns off traction control.

GS F delivers excellent stopping power thanks to its standard Brembo binders. Up front are six-piston front calipers with 15-inch ventilated/slotted rotors. In the rear are four-piston rear calipers with 13.6-inch ventilated/slotted rotors. Bright orange-painted calipers decorated with the Lexus “F” logo are available.

Exterior styling is bold and dramatic. GS F’s face appears to be snarling. At the base of the grille is a carbon-fiber lower molding designed to help provide down force to the front of the car. Helping improve rear down force and high-speed stability is a carbon-fiber rear spoiler.

Any driving enthusiast will appreciate GS F’s sport-themed cabin. Carbon-fiber trim adorns many surfaces, and you will find an abundance of leather and suede.

GS F’s high-back front sport seats are pleasing to look at, offer plenty of support for spirited driving and are quite comfortable. Aluminum pedals and an “F”-badged three-spoke steering wheel add to the sporty theme.

GS F’s instrument panel features track-inspired instrumentation to provide various performance data, and there is a long list of standard equipment and infotainment technologies.

The Lexus GS F is extremely fun to drive. It may not have the horsepower of some of its competitors, but it makes up for it in agility and handling.