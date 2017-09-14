Lexus LX 570 provides impressive capabilities

The Lexus LX 570 is a large, luxurious three-row SUV with plush accommodations, a pleasing ride, loads of safety and infotainment technologies and seating for up to eight passengers.

Based on the capable Toyota Land Cruiser, the Lexus LX 570 distinguishes itself with unmistakable Lexus styling and an ultra-luxurious cabin. Much of what you cannot see is shared between the two vehicles, but there is no mistaking the LX 570 for anything but a Lexus.

The LX 570 was refreshed one year ago and its exterior sports a bold Lexus signature spindle grille, surrounded by satin chrome trim. Up front are standard LED headlights, turn signals and fog lamps.

Large 20-inch (or available 21-inch) alloy wheels provide bling for the sides. Entry and exit are aided by attractively styled body-color running boards and a standard auto-leveling suspension that can be lowered by about two inches when parked.

Around back are sleek L-shaped LED tail lamps and a clamshell tailgate that features a separate upper hatch and lower gate. The lower gate serves as a nifty bench when tailgating.

Upon entering LX 570’s cabin, you will find plush accommodations, leather upholstery, fine wood trim and plenty of comfort in the first and second rows. As you might expect, the third row is a bit difficult for adults to get in and out of – plus it is a tad short on space for adults.

Cargo space is a bit less than some competitors. With all three rows in place, there is just 9.1 cu. ft. of cargo space behind the third row. Unfortunately, the power folding third-row seats are not removable and they do not fold flat into the floor. Instead, they separate and fold up against the sides of the cargo area. With the third-row seats folded up, cargo capacity improves to just 24.8 cu. ft.

The power sliding second-row seats do fold down. With the second-row folded down and the third-row folded up, LX 570’s cargo capacity increases to 44.7 cu. ft.

Priced just shy of $90,000, the 2017 Lexus LX 570 is available in one fully-loaded trim that comes with a long list of luxurious amenities and plenty of standard safety and infotainment technologies.

Leather upholstery is standard and there are many wood trims to choose from, including a beautiful Open Pore Brown Walnut. Standard features include a premium audio system, navigation, 12.3-inch screen controlled by a remote mouse-like controller, panoramic view monitor, automatic climate control and more.

For 2017, the Lexus Safety System+ has been added as standard equipment. It includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and lane departure warning.

An available Luxury Package adds semi aniline leather trim and heated and ventilated seats for the first-row and second-row outboard seats.

Additional available features include a 450-watt 19-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, rear seat entertainment system with dual 11.6-inch screens and Lexus Enform Remote, which allows owners to remotely view and control certain features via a mobile application

The LX 570 is powered by a stout 383-horsepower 5.7-liter V-8 engine mated to a smooth-shifting 8-speed automatic transmission. A sophisticated 4-wheel drive system is also standard, making the LX 570 fully capable for foul-weather driving or off-roading.

Fuel economy is abysmal at 13/18 mpg city/highway, but I doubt anyone shopping this segment is overly concerned about that. LX 570’s towing capacity is 7,000 lbs. and this big and heavy SUV tips the scale right at 6,000 lbs. The LX 570’s suspension manages to tune out the bumpiest of roads, delivering a plush and refined ride. While there are others in this segment that offer more power and greater agility, this LX 570 is more attainable.