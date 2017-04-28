Luxurious BMW M760i packs V-12 power

BMW has restrained itself from delivering an M7 to those who have been clamoring for one. The all-new 2017 BMW M760i is as close as you can get.

Instead of being a true M model — get over it — think of the M760i as an M-infused variant of the ultra-plush and technologically-laden sixth-generation 7 Series.

Motivating the M760i is a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 engine. It is basically the same V-12 that BMW supplies to Rolls Royce for its Dawn, Ghost and Wraith models.

Choosing the V-12-powered M760i over one of the other

7 Series sedans does add quite a bit more expense, but with a starting price of around $150,000, the 2017 BMW M760i is the most affordable new V-12-powered car one can purchase in the United States.

M760i’s V-12 engine pounds out 601 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. Its impressive level of torque peaks quickly (at 1,550 rpm) and remains available to 5,000 rpm, helping propel this 2.5-ton long-wheelbase executive sedan from 0–60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

The V-12 makes the M760i feel much lighter than it actually is. Applying the accelerator pedal with force, regardless of whether you are taking off from a dead stop or cruising at highway speeds, throws you firmly into the seat back and is likely to bring a huge grin to any enthusiast’s face.

Mated to the powerful V-12 is a likable eight-speed automatic transmission that can be shifted manually via steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

The M760i includes BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) system, and it is biased to help the M760i perform more like a rear-wheel-drive performance sedan.

The M760i also includes M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust with adjustable flaps and M light-alloy 20-inch wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Super Sport (245/40 front and 275/35 rear) tires.

Like its 7 Series counterparts, M760i employs carbon-fiber bracing, referred to as “Carbon Core.” This helps stiffen up the structure while shedding weight.

M760i’s structure and agreeable suspension system (stiffness is adjustable) lend themselves for a pleasing and fairly agile ride, but you are quickly reminded of how big this car really is when taking corners at speed and when it comes time to park it.

M760i’s cabin is fit for a king and queen. The ultra-plush accommodations provide plenty of head and leg room up front and in the rear.

For those who prefer being chauffeured, there is an available Rear Executive Lounge Seating package, including heated/ventilated massaging rear comfort seats, a rear console with fold-out table and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

A removable rear console-mounted tablet that allows rear passengers to control many interior features or search the Internet comes standard. Up front, thanks to 3-D sensors that detect hand movements, the standard gesture control system allows the driver to control audio volume, accept or reject incoming phone calls and more.

There is not enough space for us to include all of M760i’s unique and impressive features, but just know that the M760i and its 7 Series siblings are loaded with an abundance of advanced comfort, convenience, infotainment and safety technologies.

While the M760i is no M7, it is incredibly appealing, delightfully luxurious, and exhilarating to drive.