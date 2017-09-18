M760i tops BMW’s hit list, price list

Okay, let’s try and be clear here: the 2017 BMW M760i is not a full-fledged “M” car like the M3 or M5. It does, however, run parallel to BMW’s M Performance line. This ‘lighter’ M line includes cars like the M240i, X4, M40i, and M550i.

The reference to ‘light’ does not refer to a price break, as this is the most expensive car BMW sells in the United States. Sure, there have been previous 760i sedans, but during testing I discovered that this M760i is much more than a long wheelbase sedan designed to pamper.

The M760i is a full-sized sedan. It rides on a 124.6-inch wheelbase and is almost 17 feet long. The long doors provide great ingress/egress and sit just above a chrome “putting iron” trim accent and aero ground effects. The profile and buttery smooth bodylines remain and roll on attractive 20-inch M alloy wheels. BMW raised the bar further with a special Frozen Dark Brown Metallic matte-paint option.

Behind that signature kidney bean grille and sport wrap around aero kit lurks a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 with a very smooth 590 lb-ft of torque on tap at just under 1,600 rpm. My test car came with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (xDrive) directing all that power to the ground.

The M760i is geared toward performance, but it still is a BMW, so it does provide a high level of plush and comfort items. My test car had all the leather, power options and refined materials you would expect to cater to five passengers. There were a plethora of electronic gadgets including the Drive 5.0 system with center touchscreen, touchpad, navi system and a great full-color heads up display.

The ambient air package, front massaging, multi-contour seats along with the Bowers and Wilkins audio system were exceptionally luxurious. Notable options included panoramic sunroof, Luxury Rear Seating package and Rear Executive Lounge seating, with heated, ventilated, massaging loungers and integrated entertainment screens.

The V-12 delivers rocket-like thrust and the throttle allows you to roll out the power smoothly. Take this big dog out for a run and switch into Sport+ mode to quicken throttle response and transmission shifts. The xDrive appears to claw at the pavement and suspension firms up and lets you toss the M760i around like it’s a 3-Series.

I would have preferred better steering feel, but braking is short, straight and without any concerns. The large 20-inch Michelin Pilot performance tires were surprisingly compliant around town. Drop into Comfort mode (other modes include Eco Pro, Adaptive, Comfort+ and Sport) and this car’s personality changes. The vague steering and softer ride provide a true luxury car experience.

The 2017 BMW 760i with xDrive is a 12-cylinder sports sedan that is big on exclusivity, performance and luxury. Oh, and also – big on price.