MDX blends luxury amenities, dependable performance

Families that want luxury accommodations in an SUV, as well as the flexibility to seat three rows, should take a look at the 2017 Acura MDX as one of the top options in the class. At a base price of $43,950, it provides exceptional value for the segment.

The 2017 MDX doesn’t change a lot for the new year model. It is still a wonderful melding of attractive, modern style with practical and exterior flair that delivers nice driving dynamics at an affordable price. While it battles for supremacy with the Lexus RX for sales volume, it is very different from the RX.

On the outside, the first thing you will notice is that the shield grille design has gone away. The new grille is a diamond-pentagon design that is slated to adorn all Acura models down the road. While exterior changes are minimal, I really do like the revised front and rear bumpers and the new chiseled-wrap hood that gives the MDX a bit of sporty edge.

World-class cabin

My test vehicle was the gorgeous MDX Advance with all-wheel drive ($56,400). My tester had the entire list of upgrade boxes checked (except for a rear-seat entertainment system). The MDX is predictably well appointed, and the cabin is as quiet on gravel roads as it is on smooth surfaces. Quality materials, craftsmanship and fit and finish are world class. There are no hard-plastic surfaces or cost-cutting textures — this is a luxury cabin without compromise.

Seating is comfortable and accommodating for any body size. Power adjustments for both front seats deliver outstanding positioning and superior sight lines for the driver. Dash gauges are clean and speak to Acura’s minimalist approach to design. Advance models offer heated and ventilated seats and the ability to automatically program the heating and ventilation functions.

The dual-cockpit dash is a signature design cue that feels especially good in the MDX. The waterfall-style center control panel is easily accessible and provides easy operation. Neither screen would be considered especially big, and this may be the only downside to the entire dash treatment.

The third-row seating of the MDX is a nice flexibility item to have, but it does steal away valuable cargo room. Behind the third-row seat you will find slightly more than 15 cubic feet of space for cargo. Fold down the third row for regular access to more than 45 cubic feet of cargo-hauling space. With the rear seats folded down, the MDX delivers more than 90 cubic feet of cargo space.

The MDX’s 290-horsepower, 3.5-liter V-6 engine is a powerful and responsive powerplant that engages all the wheels for immediate effectiveness in any situation. My tester offered an automatic engine start-stop system that improves fuel economy to 22 mpg combined. Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the V-6 works in tandem for smooth shifts and easy acceleration on demand.

Impressive base features

Standout features in the MDX’s base trim include tri-zone automatic climate control, four USB ports, an eight-speaker audio system, a power moonroof, a proximity key and a dual-screen infotainment system with an upper 8-inch display and a lower 7-inch touch screen. Distinct safety features include active lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

The Acura MDX is a dynamic SUV that combines luxury amenities with dependable performance and the possibility to thrill passengers. All of this at a very competitive price tag from the low-$40,000s to mid-$50,000s.