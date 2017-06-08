Negotiations resume Monday for union auto mechanics, new car dealers

Striking mechanics picket Aug. 1 outside a Subaru dealership at 4330 W. Irving Park Road. About 2,000 mechanics are on strike against nearly 140 new car dealerships in the Chicago area. | Amanda Svachula/Sun-Times

Chicago area auto mechanics will return to the bargaining table Monday to negotiate toward a new contract for the striking union mechanics.

About 2,000 auto mechanics went on strike last week at nearly 140 Chicago area new car dealerships after passing a midnight July 31 deadline to reach an agreement on a three-year contract.

The Chicago New Car Dealer Committee will bargain on behalf of the Chicago Automobile Trade Association to reach an agreement for a new contract with Automobile Mechanics Local 701.

The two sides started contract negotiations in June, and they have met 16 times to try to reach an agreement. The union is bargaining for several issues, including a guaranteed 40-hour workweek, better schedules and higher apprentice wages to attract talent to the industry.