New gen-2 Kia Cadenza provides more dramatic styling and refinements

A new, more appealing second-generation Kia Cadenza debuts for 2017 with significant refinements and available advanced technologies.

Designed at Kia’s California design studio, the 2017 Kia Cadenza looks more elegant and athletic. Cadenza now features a better-looking grille, sportier Z-shaped lighting signatures in the headlights and tail lights, more pronounced wheel arches and even cleaner lines.

The new Cadenza looks much more enticing than its predecessor, and that will help it garner more attention in the near luxury sedan segment. Cadenza’s cabin has been redesigned, too. The cabin now features more expensive looking materials and a higher level of craftsmanship.

Cadenza’s wraparound dashboard, which features real stitching, looks elegant and flows nicely into the door panels. The overall cabin feel is one of spaciousness and luxury. There is plenty of leg room up front and in the rear. Head room is good, too, but somewhat less when equipped with the available panoramic sunroof.

For 2017, Cadenza’s trim levels have been reworked, too. There are three trim levels to choose from:

The Premium trim ($31,990) now becomes the entry point

The Technology trim ($38,990) becomes the new mid-range

Limited trim ($44,390) becomes the top-end version

The base Premium trim offers plenty of standard amenities, including 18-inch alloy wheels, heated power outside mirrors with integrated LED turn signals, chrome outside door handles with smart key access for front doors, dual chrome exhaust finishers, full power accessories, push-button starting, leather upholstery, 10-way power driver’s seat, 8-way power front passenger seat, heated front seats, wood grain trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, 7-inch touchscreen, UVO eServices infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay smartphone integration, 8-speaker audio system, auto dimming rear view mirror, rear view camera with dynamic guidelines and more.

The Technology trim adds 19-inch alloy wheels, LED front fog lights, power folding outside mirrors, puddle lamps, panoramic sunroof, rain sensing wipers, power tilt and telescoping steering column, heated steering wheel, 14-way power driver’s seat, 10-way power front passenger seat, memory (for driver’s seat, outside mirrors and tilt and telescoping steering column), ventilated front seats, 8-inch color touchscreen, navigation, 630-watt Harman Kardon 12-speaker audio system, smartphone wireless charging, Homelink, compass, electronic parking brake, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Assist, Lane Departure warning, Rear Parking Assist, High Beam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking.

The top-of-the-line Limited trim adds specific 19-inch alloy wheels, power rear sunshade, side rear window sunshades, Nappa leather trim, heated rear outboard seats, smart power trunk (opens automatically when key fob is sensed nearby for 3 seconds), surround view monitor and head up display.

All Cadenza models are powered by a transversely-mounted 290-horsepower 3.3-liter naturally-aspirated V-6 engine. The recommended fuel for the V-6 is regular unleaded and fuel economy is rated at 20/28 mpg city/highway. A more fuel efficient powerplant is not available, nor is all-wheel drive.

Acceleration from Cadenza’s V-6 is good and the new 8-speed automatic transmission delivers ultra-smooth shifts. The new Cadenza provides a well-mannered ride that is tuned more for comfort than sport.

My 2017 Kia Cadenza Limited test model remained appreciatively quiet and tranquil, even at highway speeds. It is a lovely large sedan in the near luxury segment, but it is not an agile or powerful performer.

Cadenza offers plenty of standard and available amenities, making it one of the more value-oriented choices in its segment.