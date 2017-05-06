On road or off, Jeep Cherokee has lots to like

The Jeep Cherokee is a one-of-a-kind compact crossover SUV with sporty exterior styling, a comfortable cabin, pleasing on-road driving characteristics and, when properly equipped, amazing off-road capabilities.

Some of Cherokee’s competitors offer slightly more refined or sporty on-road behaviors, but none comes close to being as off-road ready. Still, Cherokee feels comfortable and well-mannered, even in Trail Rated versions.

Pricing for the 2017 Jeep Cherokee begins at $23,695, and it is offered in five trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Limited, Trailhawk and range-topping Overland.

The Trailhawk is built for off-road enthusiasts and comes standard with four-wheel drive (4WD) and specific off-road hardware. All other Cherokee models can be had with either front-wheel drive (FWD) or 4WD.

Cherokee’s base 4WD system (available in all trims except Trailhawk and Overland) is called Active Drive I. It features a single-speed automatic power transfer unit (PTU) to direct torque to the rear wheels as needed.

The more capable Active Drive II system (available in all trims except Sport and Trailhawk) features a two-speed PTU with a low range for serious off-roading, and a neutral switch to allow Cherokee to be flat-towed behind a motor home.

Trailhawk models feature a specific 4WD system (Active Drive Lock) that builds upon the Active Drive II system and includes a rear locking differential for enhanced off-road traction. Trailhawk models also offer higher ground clearance, all-terrain tires, protective skid plates, Selec-Speed Control, hill-ascent control and specific exterior and interior trim.

All Cherokee models with 4WD feature a Selec-Terrain system that includes a rotary switch with settings for Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud. Trailhawk models add a Rock setting.

A 184-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine comes standard in all Cherokee models except top-of-the-line Overland models.

A 271-horsepower, 3.2-liter V-6 engine comes standard in Overland and is available in all other trim levels.

The four-cylinder is a tad noisy, only slightly more fuel-efficient, and feels a bit sluggish when loaded down with passengers and cargo. I prefer the more refined and more powerful V-6.

Either engine is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The nine-speed has been a concern in the past, and it does not appear to be resolved. The unit in my Overland test model occasionally experienced difficulties choosing the proper gear, and there was delayed engagement going into Drive after the vehicle sat parked for more than a few hours.

Inside, Cherokee offers attractive styling, comfortable accommodations for four adults or a family of five, and loads of available amenities. The 60/40 split folding rear seats recline and include fore/aft adjustment.

Cherokee’s cargo area is a bit smaller than competitive models’, but on the plus side, Cherokee’s cabin feels more upscale.

A fold-flat front passenger seat with clever hidden under-cushion storage comes standard in all trims except the Sport and Overland.

I like the available Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen display and optional 506-watt, 10-speaker Alpine audio system.

Cherokee offers many advanced technologies like adaptive cruise control with stop and go, full speed collision warning and crash mitigation, and a park-assist system that can automatically park the vehicle in parallel or perpendicular spaces.