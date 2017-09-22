Ram Power Wagon has big attitude, impressive off-road capability

The history behind the Power Wagon dates back to 1945 when WWII-era trucks were making their way back home and a more polished version was needed to operate among the civilian population. The brand went dormant in 1980.

Today, Ram is its own stand-alone make and the Power Wagon represents the movement at Chrysler to offer an over-the-top variation of everything they do (Demons, Durango SRT, etc…). It is big fun and it has been successful so far. The 2017 Ram delivers a huge, bold grille, bigger tires, darker rims, and over-sized badges to make sure everyone knows what it is.

The pickup runs on newly designed 17-inch forged, multi-surface aluminum wheels with silver outer and matte black inner highlighting; they feature exposed lug nuts and a small center cap.

In the 4-wheel-drive truck world, where customers tend to be less bashful, the brash, big-world approach is welcomed. Truth is, the Power Wagon has become one of the world’s most capable production trucks, providing impressive ride-height, extreme off-road capability with a confident carriage.

I recently tested the 2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Crew Cab. This big boy pickup rests on the Ram 2500 heavy-duty 4×4 platform and melds together the best of Ram trucks’ toughness and competence, along with an impressive collection of convenience and comfort features.

What’s really impressive for me is the extreme off-road capability that enables the Power Wagon to make short work of any off-road encounters while taking on highway pavement like a premium SUV.

The Power Wagon is an obvious standout in the class – long before you ever see the exterior. The well-engineered powertrain and heavy-duty-plus mechanicals blend to make the factory-built truck tops in its class, while its unique styling cues and graphics make a memorable statement.

Under the hood, Power Wagon’s powerful 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 pushes out 410 horsepower at 5,600 rpm with peak torque of 429 lb.-ft. at 4,000 rpm. Ram’s Fuel Saver cylinder deactivation system improves fuel economy while unique engine tuning enhances off-road performance by adjusting the throttle. Especially nice, once in 4LOW, off-road gearing, increased rpms bring additional power and control for hill descent and/or crawl modes.

A six-speed automatic transmission is integrated with a part-time, manual engagement Borg-Warner 44-47 transfer case. Power is transferred through hefty axles (9.25 inches front and 11.5-inch rear) with 4.10:1 ring and pinion ratio.

Once you get the Power Wagon off the pavement, the benefits of the light, hydro-formed steel frame is noticeable, with operational stiffness on pavement and path. The front suspension ensures smooth ride height, with Bilstein shocks, modified control arms and an additional 2 inches of lift for good articulation over rocks and uneven terrain.

The class-exclusive electronic disconnecting sway bar allows the front axle to move more independently of the truck’s frame; this “Smart Bar” is driver actuated in either 4HIGH or 4LOW below 18 mph for added flex and automatically re-engages at speeds above.

A new body graphic located behind the cab takes its cue from 1979-80 “Macho Power Wagon,” with a thick vertical stripe that enunciates “Power Wagon” in a large, rotated font.

The 2017 Ram Power Wagon 4×4 Crew Cab starts at $51,695, plus $1,320 destination. My tester added the Leather and Luxury Package ($4,495) with a leather-appointed interior, Uconnect 8.4 and nine Alpine Speakers, dual-zone temperature control, high-back heated and ventilated front seating, ParkSense front and rear parking system and ParkView rear backup camera. These are great features with a final price just over $57,000.