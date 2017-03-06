Refreshed Nissan Rogue has a few surprises

The major automakers have your CUV/SUV needs covered, from sub-compact to full-size. So, for Nissan, the Rogue is in the middle. And that kind of sums up its place in the compact SUV segment: somewhere in the middle.

I came to this conclusion after testing a 2017 Nissan Rogue SV AWD model. Rogue is offered in S, SV and SL models (and a hybrid model).

Mildly refreshed for 2017, the Rogue sports a new, plunging grille, brighter LED taillights and some sharp wheel designs. The rest of the exterior retains pleasing body lines, not the garish lines of the Juke or the ho-hum design of the Pathfinder — again, it’s right in the middle.

Rogue’s motivation comes from a 2.5-liter, inline four-cylinder engine carried over from the last generation. Nissan is bullish on its continuously variable transmission (CVT), but again, it’s a carryover. However, the CVT does offer the slight improvement of a sport mode and an Eco mode that provides decent fuel economy. Towing capacity is light at 1,000 pounds.

On the inside, Rogue has a few surprises, and most of them are good. The front zero-gravity seats are perfect for long summer-vacation drives with supportive bolstering. A six-way power driver’s seat is nice, but the front-seat passenger does without a power slider option. The front passenger seat folds down for increased cargo capacity, assuming you have the second-row 60/40 split seats and the third-row seats folded down. Cargo capacity with the second row up is 32.0 cubic feet; with the second row folded down, it’s 70.0 cubic feet. Second-row passengers have some room, thanks to sliding and reclining features. The overall interior design is fresh, and the dash has intuitively placed controls with big, round buttons.

Some of the standard interior goodies include power driver’s seat, windows, locks and mirrors and an AM/FM radio with CD player (and a USB port to make it current). Features continue with Bluetooth audio streaming, smallish rear-view camera, 17-inch alloy wheels, satellite radio, dual-zone climate control and keyless start.

On the road, Rogue’s best attribute is its competent and controllable ride. The 2017 Nissan Rogue features Nissan’s active trace control, active engine braking and active ride control. Rogue’s ride is based on a standard four-wheel independent suspension, featuring electric power-assisted steering (not enough road feel), four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and vehicle dynamic control with traction control system and hill start assist. My tester came with intuitive all-wheel drive. The 17-inch tires provide good grip, but overall the sharpness, responsiveness and road feel is not up to the benchmark set by the Mazda CX-5.

When I stomped on the gas, the Rogue’s CVT was smooth and hesitation-free, but it just wasn’t fast enough to make you feel like you were making quick progress. Another 20 horsepower or so would really bring up the performance level.

This class is very tough with the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Jeep Cherokee, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Outback providing stiff competition.