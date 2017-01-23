Refreshed Santa Fe offers style, value and three rows

The Hyundai Santa Fe continues to offer tremendous value and one of the best warranties for those in need of a versatile, mid-size, three-row crossover utility vehicle.

More than that, though, Santa Fe possesses attractive exterior and interior styling, comfortable accommodations for six or seven passengers, a long list of standard and available amenities, conveniences and safety technologies, standard V-6 power, front- or all-wheel drive and refined driving characteristics.

For 2017, Santa Fe benefits from refreshed exterior styling, minor interior design enhancements and newly available technologies including a multi-view camera system, 8-inch touch screen with navigation, smart cruise control with stop/start function, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive headlamps with automatic high beams.

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe is available in four trim levels: SE, SE Ultimate, Limited and Limited Ultimate. All can be had with FWD or AWD (additional $1,750).

SE and SE Ultimate models provide seating for seven passengers and feature a split-folding second-row bench seat that slides fore and aft.

Limited and Limited Ultimate models provide seating for six passengers and feature second-row captain’s chairs that slide fore and aft and recline.

Pricing for the 2017 Santa Fe SE begins at about $31,000 (FWD) and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, seven-passenger seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, power driver’s seat, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, rear-view camera, 7-inch touchscreen display, six-speaker audio system with satellite HD radio and CD player, Android Auto smartphone integration, Hyundai’s Blue Link system and more.

Stepping up to the Limited trim (about $35,000) or the SE Ultimate or Limited Ultimate trims (about $39,000) adds advanced appearance, infotainment, convenience and safety technologies.

Both Ultimate trims are eligible for the Ultimate Tech Package ($2,100), which includes smart cruise control with stop/start, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive headlamps with automatic high beams.

All Santa Fe models feature a 290-horsepower, 3.3-liter V-6 engine teamed to a six-speed automatic transmission. The V-6 is very strong, and the transmission performs well, but others in this segment are offering eight- or nine-speed transmissions.

Fuel economy is a respectable 18/25 mpg city/highway for SE FWD and Limited FWD models. SE AWD and Limited AWD models are rated at 18/24 mpg. Both Ultimate models are rated for 17/23 (FWD) and 17/22 (AWD).

Santa Fe’s cabin provides plenty of head and leg room for passengers in the first two rows, but the third row is best suited to youngsters.

Cargo space behind the third row is on the smallish side (13.5 cubic feet) when compared to others in this segment. Folding the third-row seats improves that to 40.9 cubic feet, and cargo volume further increases to 80 cubic feet with both the second and third rows folded.

I like the Santa Fe for its attractive styling, versatile and comfortable cabin, refined driving characteristics and overall value.