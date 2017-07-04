Rugged, capable Ram Power Wagon benefits from redesign

The Ram Power Wagon is one of the most capable 4×4 pickup trucks offered. While the Power Wagon provides incredible off-road capabilities, it is also delivers impressive towing and hauling abilities, and it offers a surprisingly pleasant on-road driving experience.

Those who are passionate about off-road-ready 4×4 pickups likely know about the Ford Raptor. However, the Power Wagon is built more for expertly crawling its way over obstructions rather than soaring over them.

Based on the Ram 2500 Heavy Duty 4×4 Crew Cab, the Power Wagon features a unique suspension with more than two inches of lift, locking differentials, electronic disconnecting front sway bar, a 12,000-pound Warn winch with 90 feet of cable and much more.

Power Wagon’s engine bay is stuffed with a powerful 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 engine that produces 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque — plenty for hauling. Power Wagon delivers a payload of up to 1,510 pounds and a towing capacity of up to 10,300 pounds.

A heavy-duty six-speed automatic transmission delivers smooth, confident shifts and directs engine power to a Borg-Warner (BW 44-47) two-speed transfer case that is shifted manually, offering 2WD High, 4WD High, Neutral and 4WD Low. Its low-range ratio is 2.64:1.

Power Wagon’s axles feature a 4.10:1 ratio and are built by American Axle & Manufacturing. The front axle measure 9.25 inches and features a center disconnect for reduced drag during 2WD operation and an electronic locker for incredible crawling capabilities at speeds under 18 mph.

Power Wagon’s rear axle measures 11.5 inches and also features an electronic locker. In first gear (3.23:1) and with the transfer case in 4WD Low (2.64:1), Power Wagon provides an impressive 35:1 crawl ratio.

Power Wagon’s suspension is quite impressive, too. It features Bilstein shocks, modified spring rates, an electronic disconnecting sway bar, unique three-link coil spring front suspension and a unique five-link coil spring rear suspension.

It is Power Wagon’s four-wheel coil spring suspension system that handles heavy payloads and complex off-roading tasks but also helps Power Wagon deliver likable on-road driving characteristics.

Power Wagon sits up high and provides a running ground clearance of 14.3 inches. Additionally, Power Wagon features a 30-inch water-fording depth and a whopping 26 inches of suspension travel.

Without running boards, it takes serious effort to climb inside Power Wagon, but that is a small price to pay for its commanding view and phenomenal off-road capabilities.

For 2017, the Power Wagon benefits from new styling, including a massive new front grille and nice“Power Wagon” stripes just aft of the cab and across the bottom of the tailgate.

The 2017 Ram Power Wagon also features an upgraded interior that is nicely adorned and comfortable, offering room for up to six passengers.

The 2017 Ram Power Wagon is incredibly capable and will satisfy the cravings of serious off-roaders who plan to have most of their fun long after the pavement ends. Starting price is $51,695.