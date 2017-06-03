Stylish, all-new Sportage blends power, practicality

The all-new Sportage, now in its fourth generation, is a compact crossover sport utility vehicle and the oldest nameplate in the Kia lineup — an indication of how far the brand has come in just two decades.

The new Sportage is a stylish and practical performer with decent handling, a quiet, supple ride and power for any circumstance. It competes handily with the Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe, Volkswagen Tiguan, Subaru Forester and Nissan Rogue.

Compact crossovers are taking over the heart of the popular market, mainly at the expense of mid-size sedans. Most are affordable and have about as much passenger space with way more cargo space, especially if you fold the rear seat backs.

The new Kia Sportage checks in with 99 cubic feet for five and a cargo area of 31 cubic feet. If you fold the rear seat backs, the space expands to 60 cubic feet. Moreover, the Sportage has optional all-wheel drive and an elevated seating position that many drivers prefer.

There are three Sportage versions — LX, EX and SX — all with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. Prices start at $23,885 for the front-drive LX and top out at $34,895 for the tested SX all-wheel drive.

The base LX comes with a solid array of standard features, including anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control and a rear camera. Other basic items are air conditioning, SXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, Bluetooth, streaming audio, remote locking, cruise control and steering-wheel audio controls.

A practical feature is a cargo floor that can be raised or lowered by about 2 inches. If you want to stash something underneath, leave it as is. If you want extra storage space above, simply slip it out and lower it into the spare wheel area.

The engine for the LX and EX is a 181-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder that delivers 175 pound-feet of torque. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission which is also in the tested SX, which comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that achieves 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The six-speed automatic can be shifted manually, but only the SX offers steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Except for all-wheel drive and a special-order front fascia, there are no options. The SX comes with an array of safety features that include lane departure assist and blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert and collision mitigation with pedestrian detection.

Convenience and comfort features include Kia’s UVO connectivity, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, push-button starting, power adjustable and heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation with 8-inch touch screen, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights and tail lights and a trendy, flat-bottommed steering wheel of dubious value.

The Sportage’s main drawback is fuel economy: Its combined 23 mpg trails the Honda CR-V’s and Nissan Rogue’s 28 (and Hyundai Tucson’s 27). Other than that, the Sportage is a complete package.