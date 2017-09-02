There’s lots to love about Alfa’s racy Giulia Quadrifoglio

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, all-new to these shores, could be your significant other on wheels. Consider this list: seductive looks, tech savvy, great personality, athletic shape, everybody likes it, and Giulia Quadrifoglio accepts your family and friends (three at a time) — all significant.

The second entry to Alpha’s North American lineup is hot, unique and on display at the 108th Chicago Auto Show running Feb. 10 to Feb. 20.

The bodywork is pure Italian design. The racy Giulia Quadrifoglio’s rounded curves and plunging creases give the appearance of a silk sheet placed over a fine statue. The Giulia is about as enticing a design as you’ll find in a sedan. It features an active aero lower front spoiler, body-color carbon fiber hood/roof, huge 19” aluminum wheels with three-season tires and a massive rear diffuser with elegant exhaust tips.

Alpha leaned on fellow FCA stablemate Ferrari to help produce a rip-roaring 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 with cylinder deactivation and 443 pound-feet of torque burning the rear wheels. Power is directed via a paddle-shifted eight-speed automatic. Unbelievably, a manual isn’t offered in the U.S.

Inside, the Giulia Quadrifoglio has a BMW businesslike approach. The upgraded leather and primo sports seats are great, and the optional climate upgrade package brings convenience. The tech savvy part comes from an all-new 3-D navigation system. Highlights include a high-resolution 8.8-inch widescreen display with excellent real-time performance pages and telemetry — oh, and 3-D graphic navigation. The Alfa rotary pad offers a finger-gesture-recognition system.

Driving the Giulia Quadrifoglio is an extremely manageable proposition on dry roads, rain-slicked roads, curves and in a straight line. Step on the accelerator, and a blast of power rockets you along accompanied by a raspy exhaust note.

Alfa’s Pro Drive mode selector features four modes — Dynamic, Natural, Advanced Efficiency, and Race — to modify suspension, throttle, steering, cylinder deactivation and traction calibrations. The steering could provide more feedback, and the ride might be a little firm for some. I longed for a manual, but the paddle shifters provided instantaneous shifts and were a blessing in city traffic.

Around the bends, this car sticks like nobody’s business via sticky (pricey) Pirelli P Zero Corsa AR tires. This car is incredibly neutral, and all the high-strength carbon fiber panels and components help achieve a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio for a near-50/50 weight distribution. All this engineering helps the Giulia Quadrifoglio attain 1 g on a skid pad. However, kicking the Alfa’s tail out requires little effort. Alfa claims Giulia Quadrifoglio can reach 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 191 mph. When you have to jump on the brakes, a little more feel would help, but stops were controlled, straight and relatively short.

The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio makes a great connection with buyers who wants something different from an Audi S4, BMW M3, Cadillac ATS-V, Lexus RC-F or Mercedes-AMG C43.