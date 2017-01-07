Trax offers expressive style, updated tech

The bow tie brand’s entry in the so-called “cute-ute” category — the 2017 Chevrolet Trax subcompact crossover SUV — comes to market with refreshed interior and exterior designs, as well as a host of new tech features. Among the new styling elements are projector headlights and LED taillights set in revised front and rear fascia treatments.

A much-needed tech update endows the little runabout’s passenger compartment with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an additional USB port. A rear-view camera is now standard across the entire model range.

Optional features such as keyless entry are now supported, along with a host of contemporary driver aids including blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert and lane departure warning. The addition of these safety features along with a five-star crash test rating from NHTSA and the IIHS’s highest rating (“Good”) mark the 2017 Chevrolet Trax as one of the safest models in its class.

Passenger accommodations are reasonable. Front head and leg room are quite generous for such a little car, though the seats are a bit narrow. Two rear-seat passengers will find ready comfort, as well as good head room and reasonable leg room — provided they’re under 6 feet tall. Cargo capacity is 18.7 cubic feet with the rear seat deployed and expands to 48.4 cubic feet with the rear seat folded.

Looking around, there’s no mistaking the price range the Trax inhabits. The lack of a center console took us by surprise, and we’re not really big fans of the hard plastic used to cover most interior surfaces.

On the other hand, a 7-inch touchscreen comes standard and interfaces with your smartphone to provide access to your music collection. It also enables the Trax to leverage the navigation

function of your phone so you don’t have to buy something you already have in your pocket. However, the system relies upon the Chevrolet MyLink interface, which can sometimes be slow and non-responsive.

Power comes from a 138-horsepower turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine with 148 pound-feet of torque. The 1.4-liter powerplant is teamed with a six-speed automatic transmission, and buyers can choose between front- and all-wheel drive. Fuel economy is rated at 28 mpg overall with front-wheel drive and 27 mpg with all-wheel drive.

Around town, the tidy size of the Trax makes it easy to maneuver and park. Handling is reasonably sound, and braking is appropriately effective. The short wheelbase contributes to a bit of mild chop on the highway; as a result, the Trax tends to wander just a bit.

Those respectable fuel economy numbers come at the expense of outright power, so don’t expect the Trax to set your hair on fire with its acceleration. Still, output is adequate for nearly every situation.

In sum, the Trax provides a lot of good equipment for the money, it’s reasonably spacious given its size, and those crash test scores mean you can hand it over to a younger driver with relative confidence. Pricing starts at $21,000.