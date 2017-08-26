VW Golf Alltrack is anything but usual

With its wagon-like styling, the all-new 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is designed to provide compact SUV buyers with an alternative to typical crossover or boxier offerings.

Think of the new Golf Alltrack as an off-road-capable version of the sleek Golf SportWagen. The Golf Alltrack adds more rugged exterior styling, a slightly raised suspension improving ground clearance to 6.7 inches, standard all-wheel drive, hill descent control and an Off-Road driving mode to automatically optimize traction when negotiating harsh terrain.

The Golf Alltrack is distinguishable from the SportWagen by its body cladding on the side sills and around the wheel arches. Additionally, Alltrack’s front bumper is unique, and an underbody guard has been added for off-road protection.

The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is offered in three trim levels: S ($25,850), SE ($29,430) and SEL ($32,890). The base S model comes well equipped and includes 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, leather-trimmed tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats, 6.5-inch touch screen, rear-view camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, eight-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, VW’s CarNet App-Connect and Car-Net Security and Service.

The SE adds a panoramic sunroof, keyless access with push-button starting, automatic windshield wipers and Fender premium audio system.

The top-of-the-line SEL adds 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic dual-zone climate control, power front seats, upgraded infotainment with navigation and VW’s Car-Net Guide and Inform system.

Alltrack’s seats are supportive and comfortable. There is plenty of head and leg room up front for taller passengers, but there is not much leg room for rear passengers when the front seats are fully rearward.

Versatility is good with 30.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats and 66.5 cubic feet with the rear seat backs folded flat.

All Golf Alltrack models are powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque.

For enthusiasts who prefer more control, a six-speed manual transmission is featured in S and SE trim levels. Optional in S and SE trims (and standard in the top-of-the-line SEL trim) is a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that can be shifted manually via paddle shifters.

Alltrack’s turbo-four is responsive and peppy, with only a hint of turbo lag at low rpm. When lightly loaded, there is adequate power for taking off from a stop and for merging onto highways, but the engine labors when loaded down with passengers and cargo.

My Alltrack SE tester was equipped with the six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and it provides slightly delayed engagement when taking off from a stop or when switching between Drive and Reverse.

As expected, the Alltrack is not as agile as the SportWagen, but it remains composed and does not sway in turns as much as most other SUVs.

Regardless of road conditions, Alltrack provides excellent all-wheel-drive traction. Alltrack is one of the more engaging vehicles to drive in this segment.