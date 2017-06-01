VW’s rugged Alltrack suits the active outdoors types

Car buyers who move out of comfortable sedans to more practical crossovers and utility vehicles have a number of new models available on the market. Volkswagen expands its Golf lineup to include a rugged wagon variant — the new 2017 Alltrack.

The Alltrack boasts increased ground clearance, 4MOTION all-wheel drive, hill descent control and rugged bumpers and cladding to help protect against tough road conditions. Alltrack is targeted as a fun-to-drive, ready-for-adventure, uber-versatile wagon for active lifestyle drivers.

We drove the 2017 Golf Alltrack over a course of 200 miles in Seattle environs. It delivers a punch of styling panache and everyday practicality that is perfect for couples with outdoor interests and small families.

Its driving dynamics make it competent for scooting around busy cityscapes and settling comfortably into a commute on the highway, with ample power, smooth shifting and stable cornering and braking.

We motored on a 4WD dirt track with ruts and gullies and were impressed with its back-country capability.

Aimed directly at Subaru’s outdoorsy Outback wagon demographic, the five-passenger Alltrack is a beefier and taller, all-wheel-drive evolution of the Golf SportWagen. Its interior volume (30.4 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats and 66.5 cubic feet with the seats folded) and most of the exterior dimensions are identical.

Up front are halogen headlights and fog lights, and on top are silver roof rails. Riders will enjoy a special Alltrack-designed interior with standard ambient lighting, a rear-view camera system, heated front seats, leather-wrapped shift knob and brake handle and V-Tex leatherette door and seating trim. Of note is the Alltrack’s elbow room in this smallish footprint, high-quality materials and good stowage.

Under the hood is a peppy 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, rated at 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; an optional six-speed manual is available. Fuel economy is rated at 22 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, and 25 mpg combined.

A driving mode selection system allows changes to the steering, engine and transmission for normal, sport or individual settings; Alltrack also offers an off-road mode that adjusts the performance of the all-wheel drive, throttle and traction/stability control systems to maximize grip over dirty, wet and uneven surfaces.

The 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack is offered in three trim levels: S ($26,950), SE ($30,530) and SEL ($32,890), equipped with the automatic transmission. Prices are slightly lower (subtract $1,100) on the manual transmission model on S and SE trims.

Voice-controlled Bluetooth connectivity allows audio streaming for compatible devices, as well as Android Auto, MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay integration and Volkswagen Car-Net App-Connect for smartphones.

Available driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, park distance control, parking steering assistant, lane departure warning and high-beam control.