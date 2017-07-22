10 shot in Chicago, 1 fatally, since Friday night

A person was killed and nine others were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The homicide happened about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 8800 block of South Eggleston found Brendon Frazier with gunshot wounds to the buttocks and side of his body, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Frazier, who lived nearby, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:35 p.m., authorities said.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 5:45 a.m. Saturday near Douglas Park on the West Side. Someone tried to steal a 32-year-old man’s car, and then shot him in the groin and abdomen in the 1200 block of South California, police said. The passenger then took the wheel and drove to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the victim was in critical condition.

Shortly before midnight, three people were shot on Interstate 55 on the South Side, marking the second triple shooting on a Chicago expressway in less than 24 hours.

Five people were in a vehicle heading south on I-55 near the I-94 interchange when shots rang out, hitting one person in the abdomen and leg, and another in the hand, according to Illinois State Police. The third suffered a graze wound to the neck. The two other people in the vehicle suffered injuries from shattered glass. All were taken to Stroger Hospital, and they were expected to survive.

A little after 11 p.m. Friday in South Shore, someone walked up to a 23-year-old man on a porch in the 7500 block of South Ridgeland and shot him in the head, police said. He took himself to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition.

About 9:15 p.m. in Englewood, a gunman opened fire on a sidewalk in the 7200 block of South Vincennes, hitting a 27-year-old man in the arm and back. His condition was stabilized at St. Bernard Hospital, police said.

A Logan Square melee left a 19-year-old man stabbed in the abdomen and a 30-year-old shot in the back and leg about 8:30 p.m., police said. They were wounded by four attackers in the in the 2600 block of West North Avenue, and their conditions were stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Fifteen minutes earlier, someone shot a 17-year-old boy in the 6900 block of South Campbell on the Southwest Side. He was stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital with shoulder and leg wounds.

The first shooting of the weekend happened about 7:45 p.m. in Portage Park, where a 24-year-old man was shot in the ankle in the 3500 block of North Laramie. He was in good condition at Community First Medical Center.

Follow weekend violence across the city with the Chicago Sun-Times weekend shootings tracker.