18-year-old man charged with fatal Parkway Gardens shooting

An 18-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another teen inside the Parkway Gardens apartment complex earlier this year on the South Side.

Teryion Laws faces first-degree murder charges in 18-year-old Armani Horton’s April 21 death, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

About 7 p.m., they were inside the building in the 6500 block of South King Drive when Laws shot Horton in the upper back, authorities allege.

Horton, an Englewood resident, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died within the hour.

Another man, 25, was shot in the knee and hospitalized in good condition, police said.

Laws, who was 17 at the time of the shooting and lived nearby, has not been charged with that attack, court records show.

He was arrested last week and ordered held on a $1 million bond by Judge Laura Marie Sullivan. His next court date is Aug. 31.