46-year-old man shot in both legs in East Garfield Park

A 46-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The attack happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison, but the man was not cooperating with detectives, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.