Alderman says Lincoln bust in West Englewood burned

This bust of Abraham Lincoln was burned by vandals, according to Ald. Ray Lopez. | Facebook post

A Chicago alderman wants to know who vandalized a bust of Abraham Lincoln in West Englewood.

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) posted a picture of the damaged monument on Facebook, calling it a “disgraceful act of vandalism.”

The weathered bust, at 69th Street and Wolcott Avenue, was erected in 1926, according to Ald. Ray Lopez. It was damaged and burned by the vandals, he posted.

Lopez pleaded on Facebook that “if anyone has any information regarding this act, please contact the police or my office immediately.”