Aldermen off the hook; deal empowers CPS board to hike property taxes

Beleaguered Chicago property owners face yet another massive hit for teacher pensions, but their aldermen would escape another difficult vote — thanks to the school funding deal awaiting final approval by the Illinois Senate.

“It would not go before Council. It would need to be approved by the Board of Ed,” Adam Collins, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s communications director, wrote in an email to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), the mayor’s City Council floor leader, said it’s a good thing aldermen are off the hook to approve an increase that House Democrats have pegged at $120 million, but County Clerk David Orr has warned could be even higher.

“If someone were looking for people in this chamber to increase property taxes, I would say that would be next to impossible,” O’Connor said, noting that aldermen have walked the tax plan repeatedly to solve the city’s $30 billion pension crisis.

Even if the controversial vote is cast by Emanuel’s appointed school board, aldermen will wear the jacket for it, O’Connor said.

That’s why he’s calling the 45 percent increase authorized by the Illinois General Assembly a “fail-safe” and a “last-case scenario” and pleading with Emanuel and his appointees to choose another route.

“If they can avoid it, it should be avoided at all costs. We’ve just had enough. Not just property owners, it’s renters. It’s people who pay taxes through the pass-ons that exist,” O’Connor said.

The budget approved by the Board of Education counts on $269 million in help from the city. That’s addition to the extra state money CPS would get through the school-funding bill.

Emanuel has refused to say where a cash-strapped city grappling with its own sizable budget shortfall would find that money. Nor is it known whether the hole that must be filled by the city has shrunk, thanks to the help coming from Springfield.

The Chicago Sun-Times has reported for months that the mayor is considering raising taxes on downtown businesses, high net-worth individuals or both preserve his vaunted longer school day and school year.

“There are a number of options that they’re looking at and they’re just trying to determine if they’re real or viable. If they are, I’m sure they’ll make some announcements in the future that they’ve got other solutions. But if not, this, I assume, would be their fail-safe,” O’Connor said this week.

Last year, the Illinois General Assembly authorized a $250 million property tax increase for teacher pensions — 47 percent more than Emanuel’s original offer — to begin catching up on a decade of skipped pension payments.

A key element of the deal allowed aldermen who had just approved a $588 million property tax increase for police and fire pensions and school construction to avoid casting another excruciating vote just as property tax bills reflecting the earlier increase were due to arrive in their constituents’ mailboxes.

“Given the historic underfunding by the state, we felt that going to the City Council wasn’t needed. That a simple authorization from the Board of Education was sufficient. That was our position and that position held,” a top mayoral aide said then.

Letting aldermen off the hook for the school property tax made it easier for Emanuel to win City Council approval of the tax increases needed to save the Municipal Employees Pension Fund.

Aldermen subsequently agreed to slap a 29.5 percent surcharge on water and sewer bills to save the Municipal Employees Pension Fund — the largest of four city employee pension funds. There also was a steep increase in the telephone tax — which could go up even further — to shore up the Laborers Pension Fund.

Still, aldermen got the blame for the $250 million property tax hike for teacher pensions and would endure a similar fate this time.

Which is why O’Connor is not the only alderman urging the school board to steer clear of raising property taxes.

“It’s pushing people out of the city. When is enough enough when you keep going to the same well?” said Northwest Side Ald. Anthony Napolitano (41st).

“Our homes are extremely high-priced. These people are not white-collar people. They just got lucky and bought into a neighborhood that bloomed. They bought in when houses were a lot lower. Now, we’re looking at $700,000, $800,000 or $1 million homes in some cases. These are city workers, electricians or plumbers. They didn’t strike a well and they’re rich and can afford it.”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), chairman of the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus, said: “I don’t think Chicagoans have an appetite for any more property taxes, any more fee increases–anything to do with any type of revenue at this time.”

Public Safety Committee Chairman Ariel Reboyras (30th) added, “Property owners have had enough. I’ve had enough…No matter who votes to do it–no matter where it happens–they’re gonna blame the aldermen. I hope it doesn’t go there. I hope we find another source of revenue.”

An Emanuel confidante was asked to predict the mayor’s next move.

“Don’t think prop tax will be decided soon. Don’t think anyone is in the mood for more bloodshed,” the mayoral confidante wrote in a text message.