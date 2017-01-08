As promised, Rauner vetoes school bill he calls Chicago ‘bailout’

Flanked by State Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady (left) and Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, Gov. Bruce Rauner discusses school funding in the state during a press conference at the Thompson Center on Monday, July 24, 2017. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday issued an amendatory veto on a long-awaited education funding bill that he’s dubbed a “bailout” for Chicago Public Schools.

In his veto message, Rauner said the bill “places the burden of the Chicago Public Schools’ broken teacher pension system on our rural and suburban school districts.”

“This is not about taking resources away from Chicago,” Rauner wrote. “This is about making historic changes to help poor children in Chicago and throughout the state of Illinois.”

Rauner on Monday vowed “swift action” when the Illinois Senate sent over the bill but decided to sit on it overnight. Senate Democrats met the Monday deadline the Republican governor had been demanding for a bill that would rewrite how state money is allocated for poor students and send pension money to the Chicago Public Schools.

Rauner for weeks said he wanted to take out the Chicago teachers’ pension money and divide that amount among other school districts.

But House Democrats accused Rauner of playing politics.

As the clock ticked Monday, state lawmakers were trying to negotiate changes to the bipartisan education spending plan in the hopes of settling the latest disagreement between the Democrat-controlled Legislature and the Republican governor before classes are set to resume within weeks.

Democratic leaders have said an amendatory veto is dangerous because there are several ways in which the measure can fail. With an amendatory veto, the Senate must either vote to accept the changes, which is highly unlikely, or vote to override. The measure would also be dead if the Senate didn’t take up the veto. Should the Senate fail to override, the measure will die. That would mean there would be nothing in place to get state aid to schools to open in time this fall. Legislators would have to go back to the drawing board and craft a new measure.

If the measure is overridden in the Senate, it must still be overridden in the House, where Madigan would have to round up House Republican votes as he did in passing a tax and budget package.