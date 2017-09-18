Berrios: Ald. Burke’s daughter may run for Illinois attorney general

Could the daughter of one Democratic political powerhouse replace another as Illinois attorney general?

It’ll happen if the City Council’s elder statesman has his way.

Cook County Democratic Chairman Joe Berrios said he got a courtesy call over the weekend from Ald. Edward Burke (14th) to let him know that Burke’s daughter, Jennifer, would be circulating nominating petitions to run for attorney general.

Neither Jennifer Burke nor her father could be reached for comment. They work together at the law firm of Klafter & Burke.

The firm specializes in property tax appeals and has three dozen clients that do business with the city — even though that creates a conflict that requires Edward Burke, chairman of the City Council’s Finance Committee, to recuse himself from countless City Council votes.

Berrios said Edward Burke did not solicit his support for Jennifer. He simply called “as a courtesy” to let Berrios know Jennifer Burke was gathering signatures in the wake of Lisa Madigan’s stunning announcement Friday not to seek a fifth term as attorney general.

Edward Burke is perfectly positioned to help his daughter.

He’s the City Council’s most powerful and longest-serving alderman. He’s also chairman of judicial slate-making for the Cook County Democratic Organization. The three political funds under his control together have $4.3 million.

Burke’s wife and Jennifer’s mother is Illinois Supreme Court Justice Anne Burke, who has a $177,848 campaign fund of her own.

In 2011, then-Gov. Pat Quinn appointed Jennifer Burke to a $117,000-a-year job at the Illinois Pollution Control Board. At the time, Jennifer Burke was working as a $99,948-a-year supervisor in the city’s Law Department.

The lucrative appointment stirred controversy because Ald. Burke had loaned Quinn’s gubernatorial campaign $200,000 and donated $52,000 more.

At the time, Quinn’s press secretary Annie Thompson defended Jennifer Burke as “highly qualified” after spending years “working in the state’s legal system.”

“Most recently, her focus has been on regulatory and environmental protection issues for the city,” Thompson was quoted as saying then.

Thompson argued then that Quinn “continues to appoint highly qualified individuals who are experts in their fields … to sit on the state’s boards and commissions. To suggest otherwise is utterly absurd.”

Berrios said he intends to wait a few weeks for all of the interested candidates to make themselves known and gather signatures, then summon Democratic ward bosses who had endorsed Lisa Madigan to another slatemaking session.

“We will have a meeting. If someone gets 50 percent-plus-one, then we will slate,” Berrios said Monday.

State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-Chicago), Park District Board President Jesse Ruiz, former mayoral challenger Gery Chico, State Rep. Anne Williams and Andy Schapiro, an attorney and Democratic mega-fundraiser who served as U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, are all considering a race for attorney general.

With candidates coming out of the woodwork and aides to House Speaker and State Democratic Chairman Michael Madigan assuring Berrios that the elder Madigan plans to “stay out of it,” Berrios was asked to assess the chances that one candidate would get the majority needed for slating.

“How many candidates did we have for governor and someone was able to garnish 50 percent-plus-one? ” Berrios said of billionaire J.B. Pritzker.

“It’s all done by committee. The black caucus within the Democratic party has a lot of votes. So, it’s gonna be an interesting decision.”

Another leading Democrat, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “If Jesse [Ruiz], Kwame and Jennifer all get in, there’s no way somebody will get 51 percent.”

Berrios is close to both Madigans, but said he was “shocked” by Lisa Madigan’s decision.

“I had petitions on the street,” he said.

“She put ’em out. She sent letters to everyone. [Then] something happened and she made the decision that she didn’t want to do this anymore. What that is, I’m sure we’ll all find out. … I don’t know if she was tired” or what happened to change her mind.