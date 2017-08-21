Block 37 developer gets three years in federal prison

A developer best known for his firm’s role in Chicago’s Block 37 shopping center was sentenced to three years in federal prison Monday.

A jury convicted Laurance Freed, of Joseph Freed & Associates, on eight criminal counts in February 2016. The feds accused him of lying to banks, business partners and the city of Chicago as he tried to keep the firm afloat amid the financial crisis roughly 10 years ago.

On Monday, Freed told U.S. District Judge Robert Dow he had tried his entire life “to do the right thing.”

“I have let so many people down,” Freed said. “And now, my life’s work has been destroyed.”

Prosecutors said Freed’s firm pledged the same tax-increment financing note from the redevelopment of the former Goldblatt’s Department Store in Uptown as collateral for a $15 million loan in 2002 from Cole Taylor Bank and for a revolving line of credit from a bank consortium for up to $105 million in 2006. They said he then lied about the deals as he sought more cash from the banks and TIF funds from City Hall.

Freed was the president of the firm, which had also been involved in Evanston Plaza, West Town Center and the Streets of Woodfield.

Caroline Walters, the firm’s vice president and treasurer, admitted she lied to Cole Taylor Bank about the deal. But Freed’s lawyers said City Hall also signed off twice on the use of the TIF note as collateral — and they said no one remembered it had been used in the first loan.

Dow sentenced Walters last October to six months in prison for making a false statement to a financial institution, records show.