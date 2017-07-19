Brain cancer afflicting McCain also killed Gene Siskel, Tim Weigel

The brain cancer afflicting U.S. Sen. John McCain is the same one that led to the deaths of Chicago legends Gene Siskel and Tim Weigel. | Sun-Times file photo

The brain cancer diagnosed in Arizona Sen. John McCain is similar to the conditions that killed legendary Chicago media personalities Gene Siskel and Tim Weigel.

Siskel, who grew to become one of the most well-regarded film critics in the world, along with Roger Ebert, had a brain tumor removed in May 1998. The cancer returned, and he died at 53 in February 1999.

Weigel died in June 2001 at 56, about a year after doctors found a brain tumor when he started having vision problems. Weigel became a staple on Chicago television sets while delivering sports on WLS-Channel 7, and briefly writing a Chicago Sun-Times sports column.

Doctors found an aggressive brain tumor in the “maverick” McCain, 80, while removing a blood clot from above his left eye, officials announced on Wednesday.

Patients over 55 have about a 4 percent chance of surviving McCain’s condition, according to the American Cancer Society.